The new Gong Cha Terminal at Paya Lebar will take your tastebuds on vacation

Can’t travel overseas? No problem. Instead, you can take your tastebuds on a flight at the new Gong Cha Terminal here at Paya Lebar.

The latest concept is inspired by the unique flavours of each country with Gong Cha’s presence. Namely, these countries include hot destinations like Singapore, Japan and Mexico.

Bubble tea fans will also be treated to a wide array of other flavours to choose from, with the cafe’s exclusive eight destination-inspired drinks.

Some of these unique options include Maple & S’mores, Daebak Banana, and even a Mangonada drink — the latter being a sweet and spicy number that’s guaranteed to tantalise your tastebuds.

Having opened its “boarding gates” on April 10, the new Gong Cha Terminal spans over 800 square feet and features an aviation-themed look that’s sure to be a sweet spot for those looking to take shots for the ‘Gram.

In fact, the Terminal also features a check-in counter, boarding gate and window seat view, which are all synonymous with the familiar environment of air travel.

1. Maple & S'mores

PHOTO: Gong Cha

Destination: Canada

If you have a sweet tooth, then this drink is definitely one that you’ll appreciate. Staying true to its origins, this Canadian-inspired drink will consist of the iconic maple syrup (A.K.A. liquid gold), alongside Gong Cha’s very own Milk Tea, topped with chunky marshmallows on a stick.

2. Grape Vinegar Tea

PHOTO: Gong Cha

Destination: Japan

Dreaming about that getaway to the Land of the Rising Sun? Despite the chances of us travelling there in the near future being a little slim, this drink might just do the job of satisfying our wanderlust.

Boasting hints of grape vinegar, green tea, soda, grape syrup and aloe vera cubes, this refreshing number is a definite go-to if you’re looking for a refreshing drink to beat the sweltering heat here in Singapore.

3. Daebak Banana



PHOTO: Gong Cha

Destination: Korea

South Korea is well-known for a lot of things, and when it comes to drinks, it seems that the iconic banana milk is a well-loved favourite that has garnered the likes of many, including the locals and foreigners.

This time, Gong Cha has decided to take a spin on the signature drink, with its very own Daebak Banana number.

Made with a layer of creamy milk foam, banana milk and chocolate drizzle, this drink will also include bits of chocolate crisps that delivers a delicious crunch — making this beverage one that’s both fun to drink and eat.

4. Mangonada

PHOTO: Gong Cha

Destination: Mexico

Prefer something that’s different from the rest of the drinks on the menu? Or perhaps you’re looking for a beverage that gives you that extra kick? Look no further. Gong Cha has just introduced this Mexico-inspired drink where sweet meets spicy.

Consisting of mango puree, green tea and soda water, the Mangonada will also include hints of spices that will tantalise your tastebuds. In fact, adventurous eaters can also choose their own level of spice too — mild, spicy, and hot.

5. Rose Bandung

PHOTO: Gong Cha

Destination: Singapore

If there’s one drink that’s reminiscent of our own country, it would have to be Bandung. A true classic, this drink is one that’s well-loved by Singaporeans of all ages.

This time, the Gong Cha Rose Bandung drink will encompass a mellow and light-bodied Alisan Milk Tea, topped with chewy white pearls — boasting the perfect blend of milky, creamy goodness.

6. Bamboo Charcoal Milk Foam



PHOTO: Gong Cha

Destination: Taiwan

Home to Gong Cha, Taiwan is well-known for its bubble tea for obvious reasons. Here, Gong Cha Terminal brings the dark and malty flavour of a classic — the black tea — which is accompanied with milk foam and caramel syrup.

But that’s not all. Each cup isn’t complete without some pearls and in this case, the drinks combine a mix of white and regular pearls for a hearty chew, as well as a distinctive colour that changes when the milk foam blends into the drink — making it a beverage that’s totally worthy for the ‘Gram.

7. Cranberry Tea Ade

PHOTO: Gong Cha

Destination: USA

If you love berries, berry much, then you’ll be in a for a real treat. This American inspired drink is reminiscent of the fizzy cranberry juice and is made with

Gong Cha’s Alisan Tea and star-shaped jellies. It’s earthy and sweet, and most importantly it’s satisfying to chew, thanks to the adorable jelly toppings that it comes with.

8. Roasted Caramel Caffe

PHOTO: Gong Cha

Destination: Vietnam

We all know that Vietnam is well-known for its coffee. It’s aromatic, strong, and highly addictive. This time, Gong Cha adds a spin to your usual cuppa with the sweet, malty and buttery flavour of caramel syrup, topped with a layer of milk foam.

It strikes the right balance between sweet and savoury that’s sure to get any coffee lover hooked!

The Gong Cha Terminal is located at SingPost Centre, 10 Eunos Rd 8, #01-141A 141B, Singapore 408600. Opening hours 10am to 10pm daily.

