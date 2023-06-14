New home, same old hood: Popular Geylang Lorong 29 Charcoal Fried Hokkien Mee finds new spot amidst rising rents

Hokkien Mee is a revered local dish in Singapore.

And when you're hankering for a plate of slurp-worthy noodles, chances are you might find yourself in the snaking queue at Geylang Lorong 29 Charcoal Fried Hokkien Mee.

Don't let the name fool you into thinking that the stall is at Geylang, though. It's actually located at 396 East Coast Road – but not for long.

The stall took to Facebook in early June to announce their move. A stone's throw away from their current space, the stall will be relocating to 936 East Coast Road.

According to 8 Days, the stall will operate till June 18 at the current location.

Fans can expect the stall to be up and running at the new spot around June 21 or early July.

The move has been attributed to high rental prices. The new location offers cheaper rent while boasting a much bigger space for diners.

The stall was started by the late Alex See in the 2000s, after he left his job as a television antennae technician.

Last November, the hawker veteran passed away, with netizens paying tribute to him.

Alex's fried Hokkien mee legacy continues to live on through his daughter, Penny.

Penny had been trained by Alex before his passing and today, she and her husband oversee the day-to-day operations.

The Hokkien mee there is famous for its wok hei flavour and fragrance, as the noodles are cooked over charcoal.

Each plate comes with prawns, squid and nuggets of crisp lard – all coated in a rich, savoury stock.

Garnering a rating of 3.7 out of five on Google and more than 800 reviews at the time of writing, the stall is raved about by netizens.

Many praised the noodle dish for its umami taste and generous ingredients.

Other dishes from the stall have also received rave reviews, like the pork belly satay and the fried oyster omelette.

Address: 936 East Coast Road, S459129

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 11.30am to 8.30pm

