New restaurants, cafes and bars to try in February including Michelin Bib Gourmand Niu Dian

Singapore’s appetite and affection for food is undoubtedly powerful, seeing how we draw new restaurants to open their first overseas ventures here. This month, we have two Taiwanese eateries – one of them a Michelin Bib Gourmand – together with themed cafes and creative food and drinks concepts to fuel our national passion.

Restaurants

Niu Dian

PHOTO: Facebook/Niu Dian

Specialising in the much-loved Taiwanese street food – beef noodles – Niu Dian has won over the judges at Michelin for three consecutive years with their chewy handmade noodles and consommé like broth. Starting out as a humble eatery in Taipei’s Ximending district, the Michelin Bib Gourmand spot brews quality beef bone parts from Australia, mirepoix and herbs for 24 hours to obtain that unforgettable soup.

The Premium Braised Combination Beef Noodles is a three-step meal with original broth and braised sauce or try the fragrant Spicy Pepper Combination Specialty Beef Noodles, stir-fried with beef oil.

Niu Dian is located at 520 Balestier Road, #01-01/02 VIIO @ Balestier, Singapore 329853. Open Mon-Thu, 11am-9.30pm, Sun 11am-9.30pm. Closed Fri and Sat.

Underdog Inn

PHOTO: Underdog Inn

Brought to you by the team behind Sago House and Low Tide Tiki, Underdog Inn is a celebration of counterculture in Singapore’s CBD. Executive Chef Pete Smit’s zero-waste cooking sees that every part of the animal is put to good use, from their nose-to-tail daily cut menu to house-made proteins and sauces, and even using rendered fats in the sides.

Explore smoky new cuts with the specials board, or order menu signatures such as Smoked Beef Neck ($36) with kimchi or Lamb Tartare ($24) accompanied by smoked emulsion. Pair your meal with a tipple from the feature tap wall featuring 12 draught cocktails and six beers on rotation.

Underdog Inn is located at 115 Amoy St, #01-03, Singapore 069935, p.+65 9699 4829. Open Wed-Sun 5pm -12am. Closed Mon & Tue.

Jyu Gae Bistro

PHOTO: Jyu Gae Bistro

If you’re a fan of Taiwanese bakery Kazo, their sister restaurant Jyu Gae Bistro is right up your alley. True to the Taiwanese lifestyle of eating and drinking into the night, they open till 3am on weekends, with live music nightly between 8pm to 11.15pm.

Enjoy the best of Taiwanese casual dining with the likes of Jyu Gae Signature 3 Bowls Set ($16.90) – think braised pork rice, oyster vermicelli, and salt & pepper popcorn chicken – Taiwanese Pork Floss Egg Crepe ($8.90), and grilled skewers (from $3). While there’s a selection of spirits, we reckon you should just wash it all down with Taiwan beer.

Jyu Gae Bistro is located at 51 Bras Basah Rd, #01-08 Lazada One, Singapore 189554, p. +65 8889 8990. Open Mon-Thu 10.30am-12am, Fri-Sat 10.30am-3am, Sun 10.30am-12am.

ALSO READ: Restaurants and bars in Singapore keeping their doors open during CNY

Wildfire Burgers at Robertson Walk

PHOTO: Wildfire Burgers

Wildfire Burgers’ third outlet opens at Robertson Walk with a refreshed menu that sees four new burgers and a full bar. Fired in their distinctive fashion, the French Onion Burger (from $16 for single patty) delights with its smoky beef patty and crunchy onion rings.

Non-beef options include the limited quantity Ebi Burger ($18) with a golden ebi patty, made with 100 per cent prawn, with brioche buns. Complement your burgers with a selection of American beers and classic cocktails. From now till 13 Feb 13, 2023, enjoy a free beer for every burger purchased.

Wildfire Burgers Robertson Walk is located at 11 Unity Street, #01-07, Singapore 237995, p. +65 8884 6445. Open Mon-Thu 12pm-2.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm, Fri -Sat 12pm-2.30pm, 5.30pm-12am, Sun 12pm-2.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm.

Cafes

Seng House

PHOTO: Seng House

The latest addition to Tanjong Katong, Seng House fuses traditional Hainanese flavours with contemporary Westernised café fare. The cosy cafe also has a pet-friendly alfresco area so your furry companions can come along as you dig into a hearty brunch like the Seng Breakfast Club ($20.80), complete with luncheon meat, charcoal-grilled toast, and homemade kaya.

For lunch, go for the Hainanese-inspired Claypot Chicken Rice ($18.80) served with boneless chicken thigh and accompanied by Seng’s family chilli. The menu also includes an extensive range of drinks and interesting desserts like Donut Kiap ($10.80).

Seng House is located at 214 Tanjong Katong Rd, Singapore 437007, p.+ 65 9182 6388. Open daily 8am -10.30pm.

Catbake

PHOTO: Cacaocat

Following the success of the Japanese cat-themed bun Neko Neko Shokupan, comes Hokkaido pâtissier-chef, Shinya Tajima’s first cat-themed cafe, Catbake. It’s a cat lovers’ haven, from cat-themed furnishing to cat-shaped bread, cakes, and pastries.

Furry friends are welcome here, so enjoy an afternoon tea break with the cat-shaped Croc Monsieur ($4.50++) or the Cat French Toast with Ice-cream ($7.90). If a familiar “chocolate” cat catches your eye, Chef Tajima is also behind the premium Hokkaido chocolate brand, Cacaocat, so you can get your bons bons here as well.

Catbake is located at 1 Vista Exchange Green, #B1-43, Singapore 138617. Open daily 10am-9.30pm.

Bars

Parliament Bar

PHOTO: Parliament Bar

No stuffy, suited bartenders here, just bulletproof classics, signature pours, and a killer soundtrack ranging from synth-pop, R&B, and neo-soul, to boot. Red neon lights and velvet curtains lead you to this American-styled dive bar set in 1980, which sets the stage for a fun night out.

Take your pick from a list of classics that include the Negroni ($19), or try signature cocktails like Salty Sally ($19), a sour concocted with salted plum gin and the Poison Ivy ($20) featuring cold brew sparkling jasmine tea with yuzu and ginger.

Parliament Bar is located at 218 Teck Lim Road, #02-01, Singapore 088390, p.+65 9622 7573. Open Tue-Sat 5pm-12am. Closed Mon & Sun.

ALSO READ: Bon appetit: Top restaurant and bar openings in 2022

Sir Fancy Pants

PHOTO: Sir Fancy Pants

He doesn’t wear fancy pants, but the award-winning bartender Dee Atan turns classic cocktails into imaginative concoctions through whimsical experimentations.

Expect the unexpected when you walk through the stained glass door as Sir Fancy Pants entertains with inventive alchemy, making each cocktail a show on its own. Using creative infusions, colours, syringes, smoke, and more, tipples like Smoke My Pants Up and Pretty Fancy are great captures for your Instagram. Wacky science lab or cocktail bar? You decide.

Sir Fancy Pants is located at 45A Craig Rd, Singapore 089683, p. +65 9782 2661. Open Tues – Sat 5pm – 12am. Closed Sun and Mon.

This article was first published in City Nomads.