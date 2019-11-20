Newly married? A relationship coach shares tips on how to keep the flame alive

PHOTO: Pixabay
Adora Wong
CLEO Singapore

Just tied the knot with the love of your life? In an ideal world, it’s happily ever after from here. But this isn’t an ideal world and, more importantly, marriage is hard work. Trouble can and does happen in paradise.

Also, just because you guys dated for a couple of years before getting married doesn’t mean that you’ll be spared from marital turbulence. The dating duration isn’t necessarily an indicator of whether or not the relationship will last.

“It’s not about how long you guys dated for, but what you guys made of the time together,” says Cindy Leong, a relationship coach at Relationship Studio. “You could have been with him five years but did nothing together. Or you could have been with him six months and did self-development courses together in a bid to understand each other better.”

She adds that even when you’ve been with the same person for a long time, you guys may not necessarily have everlasting marital bliss because 1. your view of the relationship might be flawed, 2. your partner may not have revealed his true self during all these years.

Want to do your best in keeping your marriage happy and healthy? Cindy shares five tips.

1. STAY CURIOUS ABOUT EACH OTHER

“It’s important to stay curious about your partner. Don’t assume that you know everything about him.”

2. BE WILLING TO KEEP TRYING

“You might feel tired from having to try repeatedly or you might be feel like you’re the only one who’s trying. But you’ve got to remember that he might be trying in ways that you don’t see.”

ALSO READ: Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage

3. PRACTISE COMPASSION

“Everybody’s struggles are different and you guys probably struggle with different things, so it’s important to practise compassion and see how you can support and complement him.”

4. BE INTERDEPENDENT

“When a couple is in a relationship, it’s no good to be too dependent (being too needy), co-dependent (feeding on each other’s ego) or independent (too distant). It can be quite unhealthy, so you should learn to strike a balance and be interdependent.”

ALSO READ: Married? Here’s how to ensure you’re not headed for divorce

5. STRENGTHEN COMMUNICATION

“When there’s conflict, you should manage the pace of the communication. Some people take a shorter time to process their emotions and thoughts while other require more time. Don’t be too quick to judge and work on a timeline as to when to talk things out.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.

More about
Lifestyle Dating/Relationships marriage Tips

TRENDING

Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Condor Heros star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Condor Heros star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
&#039;It&#039;s almost like a hotel&#039;: Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
Chen Hanwei &#039;stunned like vegetable&#039; by messy homeowners on new reality show
Chen Hanwei 'stunned like vegetable' by messy homeowners on new reality show
This 61-year-old granny&#039;s whipping recruits into shape in NS
This 61-year-old granny's whipping recruits into shape in NS
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Homebuyers in China were promised &#039;park views&#039;... the property company built a plastic lake
Homebuyers in China were promised 'park views'... the property company built a plastic lake
Tree falls on car at Scotts Road in front of Grand Hyatt hotel
Tree falls on car at Scotts Road in front of Grand Hyatt hotel
10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship
Singaporean boy, 10, drowns in swimming pool aboard cruise ship
Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban

SERVICES