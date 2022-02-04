Not so huat: Man spots mistake in his limited-edition SIA batik mahjong set

What's more depressing than losing a man tai (full points) hand to a friend? Finding out that you've been playing with the wrong amount of tiles in the first place.

That's what happened to one Instagram user who found out that two of the tiles in his $388 limited-edition Singapore Airlines (SIA) batik mahjong set were wrong.

On Jan 31, the man took to Instagram to share that he only found out about the mistake a few rounds after opening his new mahjong set.

For the uninitiated, each of the three mahjong suits — circles, bamboo and characters — are meant to have four of each numbered tile.

However, to his horror, he discovered that his five circles set had a missing tile, which would not be good news if someone had been trying to gang (get a set of four identical tiles).

And it seems like the missing tile was 'replaced' with a three circles tile instead — the three circles set came with five tiles instead of the usual four.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SIA's flagship retailer KrisShop said they have since gotten back to the man to "review his purchase and make arrangements for the affected tiles".

"We remain committed to delivering quality products and are investigating the matter internally to ensure that this issue doesn't happen again," they added.

Based on the design, the man's mahjong set belongs to the edition launched in 2020, which sold like hotcakes back then.

SIA also released a new version in 2021 featuring a forest green batik theme.



Both sets were available at the price of $388 or 42,250 miles.

