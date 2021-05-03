One-stop shop for home furnishing Ashley Furniture Homestore lands in Singapore

American brand Ashley Furniture was founded as a small family business in Chicago in 1945. Today, its products are sold by more than 6,000 retail partners in 123 countries.

The brand made it here in 2017 and is currently managed by Homes & Decor Superstore under the Japanese-owned Matsushita Greatwall Corporation (MCG).

It recently opened a 15,000 sq ft flagship store in Genting Lane.

The Ashley Furniture HomeStore places Ashley Furniture and King Koil – two of the key brands managed by MCG – under one roof and offers modular sofas, statement pieces, dining sets, dining room servers and accessories from Ashley Furniture, as well as a complete range of mattresses, bed frames, linen, bedding and made-to-order sofa beds from King Koil.

Products are displayed in settings of various styles so customers can envision how they would look in their spaces. If you like the whole look, in- store consultants can help you recreate it in your home.

“We are not only selling furniture pieces, but we also offer the whole package,” says Jenny Koh, group chief operating officer and executive director at MCG.

Some of Ashley Furniture HomeStore’s bestsellers are the leather as well as fabric sofa sets, dining sets and accessories from its Contemporary Living, Urbanology and Vintage Casual collections.

And how convenient is it not to have to go to another location to shop for mattresses once you’re done selecting your furniture?

King Koil mattresses are available at the store.

At the store’s dedicated King Koil Gallery, knowledgeable retail associates will help you find the mattress that will best cater to your sleeping habits. Everyone is also welcome to spend time trying out each item from both brands before making a purchase.

Ashley Furniture HomeStore is at 1 Genting Lane (flagship gallery). Visit shop.ashleyfurniture.sg for more information.

