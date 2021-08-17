Order-in meals for every occasion - even your own pity party

Like you, not being able to eat out with our favourite people – no thanks to pandemic restrictions – is really getting us down. It’s a good thing, then, that restaurants and hawkers across the country have established platforms and menus which ensure we can still enjoy good food with our loved ones at home.

Whatever the occasion, there’s something that suits, from a champagne brunch to a dim sum and cocktails, and a hearty party for the solo diner.

These are just a few options to tide you through a couple more weeks of hunkering down in the name of reducing community infection numbers.

If you’re eating solo: All Pie Myself from Extra Virgin Pizza

Feed your pity party with a slice of comfort pie. Ok, so maybe a whole pie. But who cares? It’s not like anyone’s watching.

From 12pm to 9pm daily, Extra Virgin is offering its All Pie Myself deal (exclusively through Grab) where you get one pizza of your choice (we adore the Pistachio & Pumpkin) and two bottles of Peroni beer for $45. Stream your favourite movie, put your phone away and enjoy your own company for a change.

Weekend brunch at home: St Regis Singapore

We all need a little joy in our lives right now, so why not recreate the decadent brunches you’ve been missing in the comforts of your living room.

For $212 for two or $282 for a family set, you get a lavish spread with the likes of grilled Boston lobster, foie gras terrine with apple brioche, seared scallops, a choice of mains, cheese platter, desserts and more to graze over while you knock back some quality Alain Milliat fruit juice.

This would be a great time to bust out the bottle of champagne that’s been calling out to you from the depths of your wine fridge.

Because it’s hard to snag a reservation: Sen-Ryo

If you’ve ever tried to book a table at this relative newcomer to the dining scene, you might have found that it can be a challenge. Known for its incredibly priced high-quality Japanese fare, Sen-ryo has been packing in the crowds since it opened last May.

Highlights of its takeaway menu include the $20 Sushi Set featuring an assortment that includes ebi fry maki (deep-friend prawn roll), maguro with spicy sauce and akaebi (red prawn), chawanmushi, miso soup and tomato salad. The Special Unagi Bento ($18.80) is also a treat.

The grilled and glazed eel on rice comes with deep-fried ebi, croquette and tomato salad. Walk-in orders enjoy 10 per cent off the nett bill until Aug 18, 2021. Alternatively, pre-order via 6974 6782 or 8938 6026.

Drink some with your dim sum: Madame Fan

To commemorate National Day, this modern Cantonese restaurant is offering the Drink Sum Experience.

For $108, you get a takeaway bundle of five dim sum and three bottled cocktails to sup on at home. Since it’s a National Day thing, expect the dim sum to incorporate quintessential local flavours like chicken rice and chilli crab. Order via Chope.

In the mood for fried food: Fish & Chips from SPRMRKT

You could order just one portion (from $18) of excellent fish and chips from this Dempsey bistro, or a whole platter to share with everyone at home.

SPRMRKT’s A Tray Of Fish & Chips, $88, comprises two fillets of each variation it offers, namely traditional haddock, beer-battered cod, blackened halibut and herb-crusted barramundi along with your choice of truffle, zucchini or sweet potato fries, and some kimchi slaw, tartare sauce and mushy peas.

Dinner with the elders: Wok-fried crab with cheung fan from Yan

An off-menu favourite among this Cantonese restaurant’s regulars, the scrummy wok-fried live crab with chef’s special sauce over silky cheung fan is now going for a special price of $100 (850g-900g crab).

The swimmingly fresh crustacean laid upon a bed of pan-fried rice rolls and doused in a flavour-saturated superior stock, dried radish, fried flounder, oyster sauce, Shaoxing wine and soy sauce. The oldies would surely approve. Order one day in advance.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.