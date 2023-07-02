Orthodontics: Can you get braces during pregnancy?

Orthodontics or braces is an essential aspect of dental care. They involve the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of dental irregularities such as crooked teeth, malocclusions, and jaw misalignments. But, the question is it okay to have braces during pregnancy?

This concern is valid as many people are often unsure whether it is safe to get braces during pregnancy.

In response to this question, orthodontic professionals have developed guidelines on orthodontic treatment for pregnant women.

This article aims to address the question of whether it is safe to get braces during pregnancy.

We will explore the preconditions that determine whether an expectant mother can undergo orthodontic treatment and examine the potential risks and benefits of orthodontic treatment during pregnancy.

Additionally, we shall discuss the precautions and measures that orthodontic specialists take to ensure the safety of both the mother and the growing foetus.

1. Consulting with your orthodontist is recommended before getting braces during pregnancy.

If you're pregnant and considering orthodontic treatment with braces, it's important to know that getting braces during pregnancy requires special considerations.

In general, orthodontic treatment is safe and effective for most pregnant women who require it.

However, consulting with your orthodontist is recommended before getting braces while pregnant.

This is because orthodontic treatment may require X-rays, which can expose you and your developing baby to radiation.

Your orthodontist can discuss alternative treatment options or delay treatment until after your delivery to avoid potential risks to your baby.

It's also important to ensure you maintain healthy oral hygiene habits during your pregnancy, as pregnancy hormones can affect your teeth and gums.

Your orthodontist can provide guidance on how to care for your oral health during this time.

2. Pregnancy can affect the oral cavity, so orthodontic treatment may need to be postponed.

It is important for patients to consider several factors before undergoing orthodontic treatment, including pregnancy.

Pregnancy can affect the oral cavity, leading to changes in the gum tissues, increased sensitivity and bleeding gums, and the possibility of tooth decay.

In some cases, orthodontic treatment may need to be postponed until after delivery due to these changes.

Braces require routine adjustments, which can be uncomfortable for pregnant women due to changes in hormone levels, in addition to the possibility of increased nausea and food aversions.

Furthermore, some orthodontic treatments may require the use of X-rays or anaesthesia, which may be harmful to a developing foetus.

It is recommended that women consult with their orthodontist and obstetrician to discuss the best course of action for their individual cases.

3. If orthodontic treatment like braces is necessary during pregnancy, it should be limited to non-invasive options.

Orthodontic treatment is a crucial part of dental care, but expecting mothers often worry if it is safe to get braces while pregnant.

It is important to understand that pregnancy brings about several hormonal changes that affect oral health, and untreated dental issues can pose a risk to both the mother and the child.

However, if orthodontic treatment is deemed necessary during pregnancy, it should be limited to non-invasive options.

This includes certain types of orthodontic appliances such as clear aligners or removable braces.

These options are known to be safe during pregnancy. Also, they can help address various dental concerns without any harm to the developing foetus.

It is advisable for expecting mothers to consult with their orthodontist and obstetrician to determine the best course of treatment for their specific needs.

4. X-rays are generally avoided during pregnancy, but alternative diagnostic imaging methods may be used.

According to the American College of Radiology, X-rays are generally avoided during pregnancy due to the potential risks to the developing foetus.

However, in the field of orthodontics, alternative diagnostic imaging methods such as intraoral scans, photographs, and 3D digital models may be used to evaluate the condition of the teeth, gums, and jaws.

These methods can provide valuable information for orthodontic treatment planning without exposing the developing foetus to ionizing radiation.

It is important for pregnant women to inform their orthodontist of their pregnancy status. This is to ensure that alternative diagnostic imaging methods are used.

Plus, appropriate precautions are taken to minimise any potential risks during orthodontic treatment.

5. Close monitoring of the patient's dental health is required during pregnancy and orthodontic treatment.

Pregnancy can pose unique challenges for dental health, including an increased risk of gum disease and tooth decay.

Therefore, it is important for pregnant women to receive regular dental check-ups and cleanings to ensure their oral health remains in good condition.

If a pregnant woman is considering orthodontic treatment, it is crucial that her dental health is closely monitored during treatment.

Braces and other orthodontic appliances can make it difficult to maintain oral hygiene, increasing the risk of dental issues.

Additionally, certain orthodontic procedures may need to be delayed until after the pregnancy to ensure the best outcome for both the mother and the baby.

6. Pregnancy can cause changes in the gums, so proper oral hygiene is crucial during this time.

One of the factors that orthodontists consider before recommending braces to their patients is pregnancy.

While it is generally safe to undergo orthodontic treatment during pregnancy, proper oral hygiene is crucial during this time.

Pregnancy can cause changes in the gums, which may make them more susceptible to inflammation and infection.

Hormonal changes during pregnancy can also lead to an increase in the buildup of plaque and tartar, which can negatively impact the health of your teeth and gums.

Therefore, it is essential to maintain good oral hygiene practices.

Some simple examples can be brushing and flossing regularly, using an antibacterial mouthwash, and scheduling regular dental check-ups. By doing this, you ensure that any potential issues are addressed promptly.

7. Orthodontic treatment or braces during pregnancy may require more frequent visits and adjustments.

Orthodontic treatment may require more frequent visits and adjustments during pregnancy.

This is because hormonal changes in pregnancy can affect the positioning of teeth and jaws, making them shift or move more quickly than expected.

Additionally, pregnant women may experience swollen, sensitive gums and orthodontic appliances can exacerbate these symptoms.

However, there is no need to worry as orthodontic treatment is safe during pregnancy.

In fact, it is recommended to complete any necessary dental and orthodontic treatments before pregnancy to ensure oral health during this period.

If you do require orthodontic treatment during pregnancy, it is important to communicate with your dentist. This is to establish a treatment plan that takes your pregnancy into account.

8. It's important to discuss any concerns or questions about orthodontic treatment with your healthcare provider.

If you are considering orthodontic treatment during pregnancy, it is important to have an open and honest discussion. You need to be open about your concerns and questions with your healthcare provider.

Your orthodontist will work collaboratively with your obstetrician to create a safe and effective treatment plan that addresses your dental concerns while also promoting the health and well-being of you and your baby.

Your healthcare provider will help you better understand the potential risks. They can also discuss the benefits associated with orthodontic treatment during pregnancy.

Plus, steps can be taken to minimise any potential complications.

By working together, you and your healthcare team can ensure the best possible outcomes for both your dental and overall health.

In conclusion, getting braces while pregnant should be thoroughly discussed. Most especially, you need to talk to your orthodontist and Ob-gyn. This is to ensure the safety of both the mother and the baby.

There is no definitive answer to whether braces during pregnancy are good. Hence, it is important to weigh the risks and benefits before making a decision.

Overall, the health of the mother and the baby should always be the top priority. Any dental procedures during pregnancy should be approached with caution and careful consideration.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.