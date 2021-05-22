Our favourite fashion looks from The Penthouse: War in Life

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been blessed in the Korean drama department for these past two years. Crash Landing On You, Itaewon Class, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, Start-Up and Vincenzo were among the shows that got us glued to the screens with their superb plotlines.

Another show that kept us wanting more was Penthouse. Season 1 started in October last year before season 2, The Penthouse: War in Life, continued the series in February earlier. Penthouse revolves around the social elites of South Korea who lived in a luxury 100-storied luxury penthouse apartment named Hera Palace.

The parents are willing to do anything for their children with any means possible. With the backdrop of revenge, cheating and bribery, the unique plot attracted a lot of viewership and attention. With season 3 coming shortly in early June, let’s relive the series by taking a look at the amazing outfits sported on the three female leads, Lee Ji-ah, Kim So-yeon and Eugene.

Lee Ji-ah

PHOTO: Netflix

Lee Ji-ah wore an elegant white off-shoulder dress with a mermaid-tail silhouette that had wave designs. Not only did it accentuate her slim figure, but it also showcased her porcelain skin.

Lee Ji-ah

PHOTO: Netflix

Lee Ji-ah appeared on the first episode wearing a demure dress with a pale pink shawl that fell to the ground, showing off the demeanour of the queen of the Penthouse.

Lee Ji-ah

PHOTO: Netflix

In another styling, Lee Ji-ah opted for neutral earthy tones. Her simple long-sleeved shirt and hairstyle exemplify her casual style.

Lee Ji-ah

PHOTO: Netflix

A trench coat is essential for winter, and the character wore a beige iteration that showcased her intellectual and gentle side.

Lee Ji-ah

PHOTO: Netflix

You don’t need many accessories when you’re wearing an outfit that is filled with unique design elements, such as the lace top Lee Ji-ah donned here.

Lee Ji-ah

PHOTO: Netflix

To pull off neutral tones elegantly, try her method of pairing a white knit top with a beige skirt, finished with dark brown knee-high boots.

Lee Ji-ah

For eveningwear, Lee Ji-ah wore a short-sleeve body-hugging dress with embellished trimmings. She accented the look with various pieces of jewellery.

Lee Ji-ah

PHOTO: Netflix

In the promotional poster, Lee Ji-ah looked sexy yet elegant in an outfit with an asymmetric neckline.

Lee Ji-ah

PHOTO: Netflix

A white shirt layered over a high-neck shirt, matched with a brown midi skirt showed off the intellectual side of Lee Ji-ah.

Lee Ji-ah

PHOTO: Netflix

In the second season, Shim Su-ryeon made a dramatic return with a new identity as Na Ae-kyo. Her styling reflected her change and showed off a more cool, suave attitude. Here, she sported a Miu Miu Pre-Spring 2021 shoulder-baring top with grey trousers for a casual look.

Lee Ji-ah

PHOTO: Nuyou

Looking nothing short of royalty, Lee Ji-ah wore a white blazer dress from Fendi Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

Lee Ji-ah

PHOTO: Nuyou

Showing off her versatility in colour palette, Lee Ji-ah wore a purple tweed jacket and casual wide-legged trousers from Chanel Spring/Summer 2021.

Lee Ji-ah

PHOTO: Netflix

Lee Ji-ah showed off her svelte figure in an army green vegan leather mini dress from Alice + Olivia.

Lee Ji-ah

The styling of the new character Na Ae-kyo is punchier to show off her personality. One example is this Louis Vuitton Pre-Spring 2021 ensemble.

Lee Ji-ah

PHOTO: Nuyou

This Louis Vuitton Pre-Spring 2021 outfit played with horizontal and vertical stripes, with the tops set against a soft mermaid-tail maxi skirt.

Lee Ji-ah

PHOTO: Nuyou

On her return as Shim Su-ryeon, Lee Ji-ah dressed to impress with this grey blazer and shorts combo from Saint Laurent Spring 2021 series.

Lee Ji-ah

PHOTO: Instagram/kdrama_fashion

Serving up loungewear inspo here, Lee Ji-ah opted for a youthful white shirt and pink skirt from Valentino.

Lee Ji-ah

PHOTO: Instagram/kdrama_fashion

For an understated everyday look. Lee Ji-ah picked up a Hermès Spring/Summer 2021 leather coat and paired it with a Hermès bag.

Lee Ji-ah

PHOTO: Netflix

A black short-sleeved Louis Vuitton top with a stand-up collar made Lee Ji-ah look sharp and poised.

Kim So-yeon

PHOTO: Netflix

Kim So-yeon plays Cheon Seo-jin, perfectly embodying the villainous character with every glare and move. The character’s styling is both rich and eye-catching to complement her role.

Kim So-yeon

PHOTO: Netflix

The choice of a puffed sleeve top adds to the character’s imposing nature.

Kim So-yeon

PHOTO: Netflix

Another puffed sleeve top, this time made in green leather, is matched with a gold buckle belt and pearl necklaces to add layers of opulence.

Kim So-yeon

PHOTO: Netflix

A sleek halterneck black dress is an invincible choice for banquets. The chunky earrings further add to the dynamism of the outfit.

Kim So-yeon

PHOTO: Netflix

Many of Kim So-yeon’s outfits are perfect for the workplace, such as this sharp tailored black suit paired with a chunky necklace and matching black tote.

Kim So-yeon

PHOTO: Netflix

A body-hugging dress accented with flower details not only showed off Kim So-yeon’s trim figure but also enhanced her dominating presence.

Kim So-yeon

PHOTO: Netflix

Behind the sophisticated black coat peeks an elegant silk shirt. The large bow makes the entire look visually interesting without being excessive.

Kim So-yeon

PHOTO: Netflix

Playing a character who is a renowned soprano singer, Kim So-yeon donned a teal off-shoulder gown from Korean label Phoebe Dress when she performed.

Kim So-yeon

PHOTO: Netflix

Season 2 saw the rise of Kim So-yeon as the head of Hera Palace. At her wedding, she wore a puff sleeve dress from Pronovias.

Kim So-yeon

PHOTO: Netflix

A double-breasted blazer dress is absolutely essential in any powerful woman’s wardrobe. Combine with exquisite jewellery and you have a winning look.

Kim So-yeon

PHOTO: Netflix

This burgundy Lehho dress features a V-neckline and pleats, and combined with a black belt, accentuated Kim So-yeon’s figure.

Kim So-yeon

PHOTO: Netflix

Despite being held captive by the main male character, Kim So-yeon remained sharp in her dressing. This Bau By Bride and You brown long-sleeved dress with its unique lapel neckline and chunky belt exemplified her impeccable fashion sense.

Kim So-yeon

PHOTO: Netflix

Puff sleeves remain one of the most trendy elements from the past few seasons. Here, Kim So-yeon donned a red long-sleeve high-neck top from Dint to show off the character’s polished steeliness.

Eugene

PHOTO: Netflix

Eugene plays Oh Yoon-hee who was once a formidable soprano singer in school until an accident left her unable to sing. After her daughter was born, Eugene worked hard to provide her daughter with the best possible life, and finally got the family into the 45th floor of Hera Palace.

Eugene

PHOTO: Netflix

In the show, we also witnessed Oh Yeon-hee’s change into being part of the social elite. Her styling also saw a consequent evolution that showed her in sharp, imposing suits in a range of colours such as black, wine red and nude.

Eugene

PHOTO: Netflix

Off to attend an evening banquet, Eugene sported a shimmery deep V-neckline dress matched with Bvlgari jewels. We reckon she looked equally polished alongside the two other female leads.

Eugene

PHOTO: Netflix

Oh Yeon-hee’s appearance and aura saw a great boost from season 1 to season 2. After entering Hera Palace, her character definitely didn’t pale in comparison to the other two female leads.

Eugene

PHOTO: Netflix

To stand out in a black outfit, you need to pay attention to the details. This Mojo.s.phine dress has lace trimmings along the high-neckline and adds a touch of delicateness.

Eugene

PHOTO: Netflix

Pastel purple is one of the season’s trending colour. Wear it and you’ll instantly feel a mood boost.

Eugene

PHOTO: Netflix

Despite the scene, Eugene looks elegant with a nude double-breasted blazer dress matched with a high-collar pleated white shirt underneath.

Eugene

PHOTO: Netflix

In season 2, Eugene got married to Yoon Jong-hoon. Here is a wedding shot they took.

This article was first published in ICON Magazine.