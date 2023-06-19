Part of your world: Dive into this underwater-themed bar with a live mermaid show

Still reeling in the excitement from Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid?

Well, the magic doesn't have to stop there. We're not talking about the film but an actual bar in Singapore called The Mermaid.

Content creator Nicole Tan took to TikTok earlier this month to share her experience at this underwater-themed bar, which opened on June 6.

Sticking true to its aquatic theme, the bar is filled with blue lighting, and the menu is made up of seafood delights such as grilled whole squid, seafood stew and red prawn linguine.

But the main highlight of her experience had to be the live mermaid performances.

Yes, you read that right.

Right behind the stage in the bar where live bands perform, there's a see-through tank – and this is where the magic happens.

Be amazed as you will see women swimming in their mermaid costumes, as can be seen in Nicole's TikTok video. This is probably the closest you will get to seeing an actual mermaid.

The mermaid performances occur at different times of the day.

On Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, you can catch them at 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

While on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, you can see them at 8.20pm and 9.35pm.

The bar itself is open from Monday to Saturday from 5pm to 1am.

In the comments section of her video, netizens were amazed – and with good reason. It's not every day that you get to see 'mermaids' swimming around.

One netizen questioned whether The Mermaid is a child-friendly spot? A fair question given the place is a bar.

And it turns out that you can actually bring your kids to watch the mermaid performance, as one netizen mentioned she brought her kids.

Another netizen pointed out that there's also another venue where you can catch live mermaid performances.

The venue in question is the Fish Pool bar at The NCO Club. Over there, customers are bedazzled by 'mermaids' performing in an Olympic-standard diving pool.

The life of a mermaid

Want to be a part of their world? Well, it's not all fins and glamour.

Meet Cara Neo, who performs weekly as Syrena, Singapore's first mermaid princess, at the Fish Pool.

She is also the founder of Singapore's inaugural mermaid school.

The academy has seen the likes of Xiaxue and Vernetta Lopez learning the ropes on being a mermaid.

Interested to join?

Well, Cara revealed that it sometimes feels like she's "walking on knives" after flipping her fins for an entire performance – just like The Little Mermaid in the Hans Christian Andersen's tale.

Address: The Mermaid, 27 West Coast Highway, #01-14, Singapore 117867

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 5pm to 1am

