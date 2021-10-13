Perk By Kate launches a bra line for breast cancer patients and survivors

Sexy, feminine lingerie labels are a dime a dozen, but one that makes such lingerie for breast cancer survivors and patients? Now that's something truly worthy.

According to Kate Low, founder of local brand Perk By Kate, she got the idea to design this special line after her label launched a campaign with Estee Lauder as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month last year, where sales proceeds were donated to breast cancer research.

"A customer who had survived breast cancer commented that while the initiative was well-meaning, it would be so much more impactful if we made comfortable and good-looking bras that can help in the recovery process, both physically and mentally," shares Kate.

The discovery and sampling process took four months, but Kate was not alone.

She had the guidance of a breast reconstruction surgeon, as well as real feedback from customers who survived breast cancer.

The line will be available for pre-order after October.

The brand has come a long way since it was launched a decade ago as a multi-label retailer of cult labels like Eberjey and For Love & Lemons, offering pretty lingerie and sizing suitable for Asian women.

A few years later, Kate started designing her own styles, and she hasn't looked back since. The signature padded bralette remains a bestseller today.

In 2019, Kate decided to introduce an offline element to the business: An intimate 800 sq ft studio where customers can get fitted, try on pieces, or have a fun hen's night party.

And this face-to-face interaction is great for the independent label, which thrives on building relationships with clients.

Pop by the Perk By Kate studio at Telok Ayer and you'll probably see Kate working the cashier alongside her staff.

"(We are) small in scale, but respected for our product and business integrity," she says.

At the start of the circuit breaker in May 2020, Kate gave birth to her first child and had to juggle the stress of running a business and the demands of being a new mum.

"I learnt that, in times of crisis, people support brands they love. We were one of them, and that privilege will never be taken for granted," she says.

"In times of crisis, everything gets more expensive, including the cost of shipping, manufacturing and raw materials. Despite that, we went ahead with our product development plans as we knew that the economy would eventually recover, and we wanted to be at the forefront of that recovery," shares Kate.

And she's doing that with new products like bodysuits, loungewear and - in the last quarter of this year - athleisure.

According to Kate, the challenges of athleisure, such as finding the right fabric and nailing the fit, are similar to lingerie.

"I hope to set our collection apart with that Perk By Kate touch and level of attention to detail," she says.

At its core, the woman-led homegrown label's focus is on providing comfort and confidence for women.

"We see ourselves as feminine but not girlie, sensual but not sexy, strong but not masculine. I like that we have many facets as women, and Perk By Kate's designs should be multifaceted too," shares Kate.

Below, take a look at some of the signature pieces from Perk By Kate, ranging from camisoles to bralettes that provide comfort and confidence for any outfit.

Harper Full-Cup Padded Bralette in Sage Green, $69

Stella Silk Camisole in Black, $89

Luna Lace Camisole and Short Set in Black, $129

Mia Convertible Soft Bra in White, $49

Stella Silk Chemise in Sapphire Blue, $129

Ella Rose Convertible Padded Bandeau in Blush, $69

Celine Padded Camisole in Dark Olive, $69

Form Lace Strapless Bra in Nude, $59

Alexis Longline Halter Convertible Padded Bralette in White, $59

Celine Padded Bodysuit in Champagne Nude, $89

This article was first published in Her World Online.