Phase 2 (Heightened Alert): Your guide to important numbers and safe distancing rules

Your complete guide to important numbers and safe distancing rules to navigate through phase 2 (Heightened Alert).

New month, new safe distancing rules.

Due to the recent cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital that led to a spike in daily Covid-19 cases, the government has been quick to implement stricter safe distancing rules to prevent further spread.

While this may be a step backwards, all is not lost. To cut through the confusion and get you up to speed on the important numbers and safe distancing rules, here’s everything you’ll need to navigate through this safely and without getting fined.

1. Zero people for dine-in

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Likewise, large-scale social gatherings should be avoided when possible.

You read that right – dining in is no longer an option. Starting from May 16, you cannot eat out anymore, so it’s back to the good old food delivery days.

2. Zero employees in office (work from home as default)

Fun times of working from home are slowly (but sadly) coming to an end. Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force, announced on March 24 that work-from-home arrangements will no longer be the default as we shift to a ‘hybrid way’ of working.

Before phase 2 (Heightened Alert), 50 per cent of employees can work from the office at any one time. This is all set to change, again. Work from home is once again the default from May 16 to June 13.

Affected businesses will receive 50 per cent Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) during this period. A one-month rental waiver will also be applied to hawker stalls and coffeeshop tenants of Government agencies.

3. One person per 16sqm of Gross Floor Area (for shopping malls)

PHOTO: The Straits Times

In a bid to reduce any risk of spread, capacity limits at shopping malls and large standalone shops will be reduced. This is based on one person per 16sqm of Gross Floor Area, so the number of pax in each mall will vary based on its size.

4. One mobile app for reporting safe distancing breaches

See a large gathering of more than five at a restaurant or know of an office that’s not keeping to safe distancing guidelines? Well, you can blow the whistle on the OneService app.

The app is not exactly new, as it was initially introduced for reporting municipal issues, booking of public facilities and finding public parking lots. During the Circuit Breaker, the OneService app underwent an upgrade and is now also used to report safe distancing breaches.

Just note that you’ll need to create an account or login via Facebook, Google or SingPass to lodge a report. This means that you can’t lodge a complaint anonymously and will be held accountable for the report. As such, you should exercise discretion and report only if you witnessed the breach first-hand.

5. 1m safe distance to be kept when in public spaces

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Is it 1m, 2m or as far as possible? Well, 1m is still the minimum safe distance that you should keep between yourself and others not within your group when at public spaces. This includes movie theatres, restaurants, cafes, when you’re in a queue, walk ways, etc.

The only time that this rule may not apply is when you’re on public transport due to space constraints. That said, you should try your best to put space between yourself and other public transport riders.

6. One mobile app to TraceTogether

From 17 May, SafeEntry check-in to shopping malls, supermarkets, schools, banks and all other locations have to be made via the TraceTogether mobile app or token.

Other forms of SafeEntry check-in (via SafeEntry QR code or Singpass app) will no longer be available from 17 May onwards.

If you’ve yet to collect your TraceTogether token or download the mobile app, fret not. Scanning of identification cards for check-in at venues will still be allowed until May 31.

7. Two people can gather at public spaces

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Treasure the face-to-face meeting your friends, because from May 16 to June 13, you will only be allowed to gather in groups of no more than two (sigh).

In addition, you are strongly encouraged to restrict social gatherings to no more than two a day. This means, if you meet a friend in the morning and another in the afternoon, you should not be meeting anyone else that day (less those living in the same household as you).

A word of caution, you might have heard of groups ‘gaming’ the system. They meet or dine in on the pretext that they sit at separate tables and maintain a pseudo safe distance from each other.

Just note that this actually counts as intermingling and is against safe distancing guidelines. First-time offenders will no longer receive a simple written warning. Instead, they are instantly slapped with a $300 fine. Repeat offenders will face a $1,000 composition fine, or even prosecution.

8. Two people can visit your home

For those who have an extremely large circle of friends, this may be the right time to reinstall the Houseparty app on your phone.

From May 16 to June 13, you are only allowed to have two visitors a day. This number excludes the hosting household, which means that if you stay with your parents and siblings, they do not add to the count.

Similar to when meeting as a group outside, visitors should keep their masks on throughout and only remove them when eating, drinking or smoking.

On the bright side, grandchildren being cared for by their grandparents on a daily basis do not count towards the above limit.

9. 20 people at a funeral or wake

PHOTO: The Straits Times

The number of people who can gather at funerals or wakes, cremation, installation of niches and post-funeral rites at places of worship remain capped at 20 at any one time. Religious or supporting workers do not add to the count, and any reception with food or drinks is not allowed.

10. 100 people can gather for solemnisation

You can still invite up to 100 of your closest and dearest friends or family to your solemnisation. But wedding banquets are no longer allowed, due to the no dine-in rule.

From May 16 to June 13, those inviting up to 50 guests to their solemnisation do not require pre-event testing. For events that have more than 50 and up to 100 guests, pre-event testing is required.

The 100 pax limit for solemnisation excludes vendors and service providers, which means staff from the place of worship, hotel or restaurant, do not add to the count.

If you have a live band booked for your solemnisation, here’s another piece of bad news: singing, playing of wind or brass instruments are once again disallowed.

11. 100 people can gather for congregational and worship services

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Congregational and worship services at places of worship can still accommodate up to 100 people at a time, with pre-event testing as a requirement.

If the service is limited up to 50 people, pre-event testing is not required.

Services can no longer allow live performances that pertain to singing, wind or brass instruments.

12. 100 people allowed for indoor live performances or cinemas

Indoor live performances can now resume, and you can also catch the latest blockbuster movies at cinemas again. However, there are new capacity limits and safe distancing restrictions (similar to weddings and worship services) in place.

This new capacity limit means that:

One to 50 attendees: No pre-event testing required.

51 to 100 attendees: Pre-event testing is required for all, except for attendees who have been fully vaccinated two weeks before the event.

But don’t expect it to be the same as how it once was. For one, the no singing, brass or wind instrument rule is also in place. There are a few more specific rules to follow when you attend a play, musical or concert:

Audiences and performers will have to keep at least 3m apart throughout.

Consumption of food and drink in the same space is prohibited.

Audience will have to remain static and not move around the venue during the performance or movie.

Strictly no physical interactions between audiences and performers.

Other safe distancing measures to take note of

1. Pilot business-to-business events (trade shows)

Pilots tests for business-to-business events to accommodate up to 100 pax at any one time can still proceed as planned.

To ensure safety measures are in place, there are some added restrictions that will come into effect between from May 16 to June 13:

For events with up to 50 attendees: Pre-event testing is not required.

For events with 51 to 100 attendees: Pre-event testing is required, except for attendees who have been fully vaccinated two weeks before the event.

2. Gyms and spas are affected

PHOTO: The Straits Times

All indoor gyms will be closed from now till June 13. Adding on, strenuous indoor exercise classes, or strenuous individual and group indoor sports and exercise activities are also disallowed.

Facial and sauna treatments are also put on hold, as such activities require face masks to be removed.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.