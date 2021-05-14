Not a circuit breaker: How the new Covid-19 measures starting May 16 are different this time

With the announcement of a further tightening of Covid-19 rules on Friday (May 14), social media in Singapore has been set abuzz.

While the multi-ministry task force has named this Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), some netizens are calling it "circuit breaker 2.0" instead.

Although the new measures and circuit breaker regulations may seem similar at first glance, they are different in a number of ways.

What and how?

The latest Covid-19 rules that will kick in on May 16 include a reduction to group sizes from five to two, default work from home for workplaces, prohibition of unmasked indoor activities such singing, personalised services, strenuous exercises and dining in at indoor eateries.

They also include an event size limit of 50 without pre-event testing (PET) and 100 with PET for congregational and worship services, shows, cinemas and weddings.

There is also a reduction of 25 per cent capacity for museums, libraries, attractions, conferences and live performances, as well as a decrease in occupancy limits for malls and showrooms to 16 sq m per person from the current limit of 10 sq m per person of gross floor area.

However, during last year's circuit breaker – a period of enhanced social distancing and isolation – the measures were more drastic with most workplaces closed except for essential services such as clinics, hospitals, markets and supermarkets, utilities, transport, food establishments and key banking services.

Even schools and institutes of higher learning were closed and they had to move to full home-based learning. Recreation venues and attractions such as theme parks, museums and even sport facilities were also closed.

One similarity between both the latest measures and the circuit breaker is how dining in is prohibited and that eateries are only allowed to offer customers the options of takeaway or delivery.

When?

These new measures, known as Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) will start from this Sunday (May 16) and end on June 13 – under a month.

The circuit breaker lasted nearly two months. It started on April 7 last year and was originally meant to end on May 4. However, two weeks before that date, it was extended to June 1.

The day after the circuit breaker ended, Singapore entered phase one of its reopening – with businesses and activities progressively allowed to resume.

Why?

Similar to the new measures announced on Friday, the main reason for the circuit breaker was to prevent Covid-19 from spreading further in Singapore amid times of rising numbers like in the recent weeks.

They were in response to the authorities' observation on how indoor gatherings, events and workplaces were key places where people transmitted the virus, resulting in curbs and limits in these areas.

alexanderkt@asiaone.com