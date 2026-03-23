Physical: Asia's Amotti to be in Singapore for charity dog walk at USS

Didn't manage to catch Amotti the last few times he was in Singapore? Here's some good news.

The Physical: 100 and Physical: Asia South Korean star, whose real name is Kim Jae-hong, will be here for Paws for a Cause on April 5.

Held at Universal Studios Singapore (USS), the event is in support of local charity Guide Dogs Singapore, which trains and pairs guide dogs with visually impaired individuals. This is the theme park's first sunrise dog walk.

Participants can stroll around USS before it opens while enjoying their morning with Amotti and furry friends.

Tickets cost $70 per pax and include a takeaway breakfast bento set and drink. All net proceeds from ticket sales will go towards supporting Guide Dogs Singapore.

Triple Play and Universal Studios Singapore Season Pass holders can enjoy complimentary access to the event. More details will be released soon and limited slots are available. The park opens at 6.30am for admission, with the last entry at 7.10am. The redemption point is at New York Zone outside Loui's NY Pizza Parlour. Do note that USS attractions, retail stores and restaurants will not be open during the event. Amotti was previously in Singapore for the AIA Hyrox event in November 2025 at Singapore Expo, and a one-day fitness pop-up event by Lululemon in January. Date: April 5, 7am to 8.30am

Address: 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269

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melissateo@asiaone.com