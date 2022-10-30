Pizza, something for any and all occasions

Pizza. The one food that is ubiquitously enjoyed by virtually everyone. But therein lies the problem, for not all pizzas are equal or delicious.

For this episode of mGuides, it’s all about pizza. Be it a circular pie, a square pie, or even a slice, this is our list for what we feel are some of the tastier pizzas in Singapore.

John's Pizzeria and Bakery

Arguably the first restaurant in Singapore to serve Detroit-style deep dish pizza, John’s Pizzeria and Bakery knows their pizza, and shows that American-style pizza can be on equal footing with traditional Italian pizza styles.

Everything is made in-house, with their deep dish pizza having a thick, flavourful and chewy crust that makes you want to eat it all up. You know they take their craft seriously when they insist only on using pure pork pepperoni flown in from the States, so as to maintain that authentic Detroit flavour.

Address: 321 Alexandra Rd, #01-14, Alexandra Central Mall, 159971

Operating Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 10am to 9pm. Friday and Saturday, 10am to 10pm

Parking: Monday to Sunday, $2.14/hour, 8am to 6pm. $3.21/entry, 6pm to 8am

Sonny's Pizza

Craving for pizza around the Boat Quay area? Then check out Sonny’s Pizza. The first of two shops on this list dishing out New York-style pizza, you’ll realise that your eyes might have been bigger than your stomach when you order a whole pie and see how large the slices are.

You can’t go wrong with their renditions of the classics, but step out of your comfort zone and try their own creations instead, like their Saigon Stunner with beef sausage and fish sauce, or I’m Going Green with bechamel sauce, mozzarella and mushrooms.

Plus, they prepare their own condiments, hot honey and ranch dressing, for customers to garnish their pizza with. Hot honey is not something easily found in Singapore, but it adds a whole new dimension of flavour to your slice, and will have you adding more.

Address: 17 Circular Rd, Singapore 049373

Operating Hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 12.30pm to 10.30pm. Friday, 12.30pm to 12am. Saturday, 1.30pm to 12am

Parking: Street parking rates apply

Proper Slice BYGB

With their entrance nestled in a back alley, you might think Proper Slice BYGB is pretentious or trying to be edgy. Leave your opinions at the door, for if you want a proper slice of New York-style pizza, you’ve come to the right place. One look at their pizza, and you know they hold true to that New York tradition.

Huge slices bigger than your hand, a thin crust, and a set number of toppings to choose from. None of that pineapple malarkey here, just classics like pepperoni, sausage or simple cheese. It almost feels like you’re in the Big Apple, all that’s lacking is the noise from those iconic yellow New York taxis.

Address: 110 Amoy Street #01-02, 069930 (Entrance off Gemmill Lane)

Operating Hours: Monday to Saturday, 12pm to 12am

Parking: Street parking rates apply

Goldenroy Sourdough Pizza

Originally starting from a small shop in East Village before moving to their current location, Goldenrod Sourdough could possibly be one of the first shops to introduce sourdough pizzas to Singapore. With a chewy crust and a slight sour tinge from the sourdough fermentation, it might seem a little weird at first, but keep eating, and you’ll realise each bite gets tastier.

Besides the classic pepperoni and mushrooms, Goldenroy has less seen toppings like roast beef and clams, which is a refreshing change from the standard range of toppings one typically sees at pizza shops! While the flavour of sourdough might not be for everyone, try it out, and we’re sure you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

Address: 11 Sam Leong Road, #01-09, Trio, 207903

Operating Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12pm to 7pm

Parking: Monday to Sunday, $0.40/15 minutes from 12am to 7pm. $3/entry from 7pm to 12am

Gusta Sourdough Pizza Co.

Formerly an ice cream parlour-cafe called Cottontail Creamery has evolved into Gusta Sourdough Pizza Co. The owners wanted to change up their concept, so by utilising the recipe from their sourdough loaf, they made the switch to sourdough pizzas. Dough and toppings are made in-house daily, with the dough resting for at least 24 hours before service.

Unlike most sourdough pizzas where there is a slight tangy flavour, there is none of that here. Whereas other pizzas have a chewier or more firm base, the pizza here is soft, pillowy and almost bread-like. Besides the classics like mushroom, pepperoni and sausage, they even have vegan pizzas, which means you can bring your vegetarian/vegan friends here and enjoy pizza together.

Address: 326 Serangoon Ave 3, #01-378, 550326

Operating Hours: Monday to Sunday, 4.30pm to 9.30pm

Parking: HDB parking rates apply

Combined itinerary

We've plotted out the locations of all these pizza places for you to check out! Don't hesitate, bring your appetite, and head forth to savour as much pizza as your can and let us know if you agree with our choices!

