Places to pick up aesthetic planters to add pop and pizzazz to your space

Yes, even houseplants need to dress up. Aesthetic planters make all the difference when it comes to upping one’s home gardening game, and a change of pots can easily refresh the look of your cosy space when inspiration strikes.

Here, we share a list of places where you’ll be able to find eye-catching gems to spruce up your plant babies with. Quick tip: Grow your plants in regular plastic pots instead of potting them directly into fancy planters. This way, you’ll be able to switch them around easily and keep your precious buy clean.

Support local artists: Little Botany

It’s no secret that owner Fendi Sani is a huge supporter of local artists. At his nursery, you’ll find a whole range of macrame planters and beautiful pots in varying sizes and shapes, and the works of art are all handmade by homegrown creatives like Syn Ceramic, Miss Potterin, Egg on Rice Pottery, and Peace of Bake. And do look out for the 3D-printed biodegradable pots by Little Printing featuring Pokemon characters - they even come with drainage holes.

Ready for gifting: Tumbleweed Plants

Want the whole package? Online retailer Tumbleweed Plants is well-stocked with lush plant babies that have been repotted into handsome pots - perfect for gifting or as a treat to yourself. And if you’re in it just for the planters, expect to be impressed by their range of artsy pots, unique baskets, stands and more. For something that stands out from the crowd, don’t miss out on their premium range designed by Australian and Thai artists.

Mix and match: Plunt.co

If you don’t have the luxury of time to head down to Plunt.co’s physical store, you can easily create your own "Plunt Combo" on their website. Their interactive mix-and-match function will help you narrow down the dimensions you are looking at for your pots, followed by recommended plants and pot designs. In a matter of clicks, you’ll be able to visualise how your chosen plant will look when paired with their range of suitable planters. How convenient is that?

Minimalist pleasures: Ikea

You can always count on Ikea to deliver in the aesthetics department. Aside from a small selection of common houseplants and live succulents for beginners, the Swedish furniture company stocks just about every flower pot a minimalist could want - think terracotta, ceramic and plastic in neutral shades and subtle patterns that’ll blend in effortlessly into any home. And if you need a plant rack, you can always get creative with one of their trolleys too.

For rattan lovers: Island Living

Whilst Island Living is more of a lifestyle store, it does have a beautiful (albeit limited) range of rattan planters that’ll lend an atas bohemian vibe to your plant corner. So, if you’ve been meaning to get a head-turner for your larger plants, this might just be the one for you. And if you’d like to get accompanying baskets to match, the chic handmade seagrass or beaded ones have add-to-cart potential.

For quirky designs: Potta Planta

Not into regular, boring pots? Then online retailer Potta Planta’s range of unique designs will certainly appeal to you. From 3D cactus-shaped pots to animal-themed ones, as well as unexpected creations featuring 3D noses and protruding lips, the conversation-starters sold by the local store are perfect for adding a quirky touch to your place. And since you’ve gotten started, grab a couple of cat-shaped saucers on your way out too.

Fastest fingers first: Polkaros

It sure isn’t easy scoring a handmade piece from the local lifestyle brand, especially when each batch sells out within minutes upon its release. Helmed by designer Ros Lee, her slow-made pottery ​​is inspired by traditional Japanese crafts and zakka, and each mini creation will have you wanting to squeeze its imaginary cheeks for being so adorable.

Bargain hunters: Taobao

If you aren’t particular about the quality and workmanship of your pots, the Chinese online shopping platform is a treasure trove when it comes to wallet-friendly finds. Be it adorable ceramic pieces for succulents or terrazzo pots for a fiddle fig tree - you name it, and Taobao probably has it. Tip: If Mandarin isn’t your strong suit, snap a photo of a design you like, upload it to Taobao’s image search function and let the algorithm work its magic.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.