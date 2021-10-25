Planning your annual leave for 2022? Here's how to take full advantage of the 6 long weekends

With travel looking like it's on the cards, you might be looking forward to a vacation or two next year.

Good news — we're looking at six long weekends in 2022, up from just four this year. And if you plan it right, you just might be able to enjoy more time off.

Don't forget to act fast and submit that leave request before your colleagues chope these dates!

Five-day weekend over Chinese New Year (Feb 1-2)

Chinese New Year actually falls right smack in the middle of the week, on a Tuesday and Wednesday. While it isn't technically a long weekend, you can convert it to one by simply taking Monday off.

When to take leave: Jan 31, 2022

Good Friday (April 15)

With Good Friday falling on, well, a Friday, take leave on Thursday or the following Monday to enjoy a sweet four days off.

When to take leave: April 14 or April 18, 2022

Labour Day (May 1) And Hari Raya Puasa (May 3)

Labour Day falls on a Sunday, so the next day (May 2) will usually be a day off-in-lieu. Hari Raya Puasa falls within the same week, on Tuesday.

Take just one day of leave before or after this period and you'll enjoy five straight days off!

When to take leave: April 29 or May 4, 2022

Vesak Day (May 15)

This is another public holiday that falls on a Sunday, so expect Monday off. Taking leave on either Friday or Tuesday will give you a four-day weekend.

When to take leave: May 13 or May 17, 2022

Hari Raya Haji (July 10)

You already know the drill at this point. With Hari Raya Haji falling on a Sunday, which means Monday is an off day, you'll have a three-day weekend. Make it four by planning your leave before or after the weekend.

When to take leave: July 8 or July 12, 2022

Deepavali (Oct 24)

The Festival of Lights falls on a Monday, so make it a four-day weekend with just one day of leave.

When to take leave: Oct 21 or Oct 25, 2022

Christmas Day (Dec 25)

With Monday (Dec 26) as a day off-in-lieu, you can easily enjoy a five-day break by planning your leave days before or after the Christmas period.

When to take leave: Dec 24 or Dec 27, 2022

