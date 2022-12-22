'Please think twice': Singaporean warns of 'super human jam' at Genting Highlands theme park

Whether it's the release of a luxury product or a delicious plate of food, Singaporeans are said to have a penchant for queuing.

It seems like this habit did not cross over into waiting in line at amusement parks.

TikTok user Bibipew was hoping for a jolly good time when he recently headed to Genting Skyworlds Theme Park during the festive season.

Instead, what he experienced was a "super human jam" as large crowds formed inside the amusement park.

Last week, he posted a 15-second snippet of the sheer amount of people trying to navigate their way throughout the park.

https://www.tiktok.com/@bibipew/video/7176865976187702529?is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7176865976187702529&web_id=71270819702318545

"If you are planning to [visit] Genting, please think twice," the Singaporean tourist warned.

With visitors jam-packed, the space looked more like a concert venue. It was hard to fathom where the queue started and ended.

He cited the school holiday season as a potential reason why "every ride all super long queue [sic]".

In the comments section, netizens shared their views about the ridiculously long queues with one providing a personal experience.

You've got to really love rollercoasters if you're willing to wait two hours for each ride.

Also, it appears that this tourist's unfortunate experience was not a one-off occasion.

TikTok user Fisholet shared on Dec 13 her less-than-ideal Genting Highlands theme park visit.

"Watch till the end to see if it's worth it," she suggested.

Lo and behold, there was a massive bottleneck of people choking up the park's exit.

As for the snowfall promised at the park, Fisholet found it alarmingly underwhelming.

Her conclusion?

"11/10, not recommended."

https://www.tiktok.com/@princesslina37/video/7174404863726554394

Earlier in the month, another netizen Princesslina37 also felt let down by the snow when she visited the park.

She, too, expected to be frolicking in the snow but found something closer to foam soap instead.

But, Princesslina37 was able to shake off the initial disappointment and enjoy her time there.

"Let it be fake but [it was] shiok cause cold," she wrote.

And she wasn't the only one who enjoyed her time at the theme park.

On Dec 20, a Malaysia-based content creator Aereon.wong shared a 24-second clip of his visit to the park.

It was all poses and smiles for Aereon.wong as he pointed out that snowfall occurs exactly at Liberty Lane every 30 minutes from 6.30pm onward.

"It's snowing!" he beamed excitedly.

Interestingly, it didn't fit the negative narrative from other park visitors. There was little mention of the lack of snow or the heavy stream of visitors.

Beyond this incident, Genting Skyworlds Theme Park also received flak for its faulty rides.

In October, a frustrated visitor from Singapore lamented that she managed to try only four rides during her visit to the theme park.

Genting Skyworlds Theme Park has over 40 rides, by the way.

Responding to the complaint, Resorts World Genting cited "safety reasons" for why some rides aren't available on days when the weather is less accommodating.

