Pokemon Go, attempting Rotiboy buns and Chloe Ting workouts: Here are some coping mechanisms Singaporeans turned to for their mental health this year

Let's face it — the pandemic has made us feel all kinds of things and the roller coaster of emotions hasn't been the easiest on us, especially mentally.

It just so happens that World Mental Health Day on Oct 10 is around the corner and to commemorate this day, AsiaOne has rounded up some personal stories from Singaporeans who have shared how they've coped during the pandemic.

To start the ball rolling, I personally felt waves of mixed emotions throughout the pandemic. Like many, the constant changes in rules and restrictions left me frustrated, especially when it affected plans that I had been looking forward to.

I was especially upset when dining in was banned because eating out is a form of escape for me.

News of pandemic-related deaths also got to me and the rising number of cases didn't help the situation either. I've been especially worried for my parents and friends — especially those who are working in the healthcare industry.

As of now, I'm grateful that none of my loved ones are infected with Covid-19, but hearing stories of those who got the virus makes me jittery.

On the brighter side, I have to say that my introverted self has thrived during this period and my mental health, believe it or not, has somehow improved.

For one, I don't have to go through as many forced social interactions thanks to the limit on gathering sizes. As someone who is constantly fretting over pointless relationships and connections, this has been a form of respite. Now, I choose to only meet up with and focus on the people who matter.

Working from home has helped my mental health, both during and outside working hours. Not having to waste time commuting to and fro office has been a game changer as it gives me an extra hour of sleep in the morning — something that I much sorely need before a hectic day at work.

Additionally, as someone who is easily distracted, I've found that I work best at home, in the confines of my room where I have full control over the environment.

However, on days where things spiral out of control, I've found various coping mechanisms that help.

For one, I've revisited old hobbies that I enjoyed as a child, like beading and making friendship bracelets. Like many, I also found myself exercising more and I am ashamed to say that I, like many, went through a Chloe Ting workout phase. Unfortunately, I did not get defined abs.

If you're struggling with your mental health during this dark period, I would like to remind you that you're not alone and many people are feeling the same way too.

To cope, I recommend confiding in someone you trust. If you're not comfortable with that, you can always turn to free mental health hotlines or seek online counselling to get professional help.

'I felt very trapped and separated from friends': Tan Thiam Peng, 35, AsiaOne journalist

The circuit breaker, work from home and dining bans were the worst because I felt very trapped and separated from friends.

The allowance to exercise outdoors helped, and in the early stages, I definitely exercised a lot more. After that, you do realise there's more than enough entertainment online to keep you occupied at home since I was never a binger. But I definitely do not enjoy staring at a screen too much.

Thanks to these coping mechanisms, I certainly feel more mentally balanced and more relaxed. But it is still tough. Having the luxury of doing everything from home doesn't mean it's good for people to stay at home.

As time passes, the good thing is I'm getting used to it. But the bad thing is how travel may not return soon.

One tip that I have for people who may be struggling with their mental health would be to try to socialise wherever you can and change up your routine periodically.

'I was able to have more time to myself': Catherine Ngiau, 20, student

The pandemic has actually allowed me to focus more on my mental health. I was able to have more time to myself since we can all work from home. This allowed me to start new hobbies, keep myself in check and have more free time.

However, I did have my own fair share of struggles and one was the lack of motivation to work out like I used to. I used to go to the gym regularly, but ever since the pandemic started, it got hard to do so due to the booking of slots. There was also the fear of getting in close contact with someone with Covid-19.

Therefore, I switched to home workouts instead, which helped me feel more accomplished and productive.

Additionally, I also started reading more books as a coping mechanism and this helped me clear my mind and relax at the end of the day. The books also let me "escape" from reality as I get so invested in my own imagination.

If you happen to be struggling with your mental health, I suggest picking up a new hobby — it doesn't have to be a long-term commitment. You can also try to talk to your friends and family.

'Lethargic and tired': Nabila Ghani, 25, AsiaOne social media manager

I do feel pretty lethargic and tired — just generally feeling "lost".

My mum also has had a hard time with her work because of the restrictions. Although we are doing better than most families, it still can be worrying just to see her worry.

To cope and distract me from my mundane routine, confiding in my partner always helps.

I've also been baking (not the illegal stuff) for a while so the pandemic gave me a good excuse to continue this since I had more time. I tried baking a lot of new pastries. The hardest one I've tried making is a coffee bun like the ones from Rotiboy.

One tip for those who are struggling with their mental health would be to avoid being stuck inside for too long. Try to do one thing differently every day — it could be small things like going for a walk or going grocery shopping at a new supermarket. I did that a lot.

'Depression is back on the menu': Hu Bing Cheng, 23, student

During the pandemic, I could feel my mental health slowly but surely falling apart. It started off well as the removal of compulsory social interactions and niceties was much welcomed.

But the lack of a definitive end goal and the constant yo-yo-ing of regulations leaves one unable to be excited about the future, and feeling numb.

Depression is back on the menu because what is there to look forward to? Eight-person gathering? Five-person gathering? Oh wait, we're back at two again.

To cope, I've been spending more time on YouTube, arcades and any other mindless distraction that take me away from the pointlessness of existence right now. These coping mechanisms help to numb me and pass time.

But they only work for so long till you're aware that you're trying to pass time. Then, it's on to the next distraction.

As your social support systems are probably ruined by Covid-19, I suggest that those who are struggling with their mental health try going for therapy.

'I struggle to get up to work and talk to anyone': Cindy Chian, 33, auditor

I got more tired and less willing to talk to anyone during the pandemic and lockdowns. I sometimes feel like I am wasting my life away but yet I am not driven to do anything else.

As I struggle to get up to work and talk to anyone, most of the time, I keep my problems to myself.

To cope, I would go for a run or try playing games to distract myself. It helps for a while but then I will go back to that state of mind.

'Understand that you're not alone': Lynette Phua, 33, AsiaOne journalist

Mentally, I feel like a rubber band pulled apart to the point of almost snapping.

I didn't really confide in anyone but speaking to friends and online communities and realising that I am not alone really helped.

Some coping mechanisms that helped me get through this period are Pokemon Go and Ritual Fit app workouts. When I played Pokemon Go, I would also go for long walks.

All these would help me disconnect from reality for a while.

If you're struggling with your mental health, please understand that you're not alone.

'I end up working way beyond office hours without realising it': Lau Chak Ching, 26, lawyer

There has been no separation between work life and personal life for me. While I do get to sleep in a bit more because I've been working from home, I also end up working way beyond office hours without realising it.

Because I just entered the working world, I still have plenty to learn and it's hard to pick up certain things on the job remotely, especially since we are all working from home. However, I am grateful that I have very patient and helpful colleagues and seniors.

Whenever I find myself struggling, I confide in my girlfriend, who is also perpetually stressed. It's nice to know that I'm not alone as she has her own problems too.

Sometimes, when I'm feeling overwhelmed, I would set aside some time to stare blankly at the wall to collect my thoughts. Despite my busy schedule, I would also try my best to find some time to go out for a meal with my girlfriend and friends. Also, I have been eating plenty of apples.

For those of you who are struggling with your mental health, I suggest finding pockets of time for yourself no matter how short they are. Try to get more sleep and eat nice food — it helps.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788

