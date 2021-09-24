I tried a bunch of popular TikTok sustainability hacks over a week, and here are the wackiest ones that I've found

EcoTok — a collection of eco warriors' wisdom (and wacky hacks) on TikTok — is gaining so much traction that it's all over my For You page, aka #fyp.

And I'm obsessed.

See, I've always been one for hacks — in particular, sustainability hacks. From making toys for my nephews out of trash, to making macaroni and cheese with only ingredients from zero-waste stores, I'm always on the lookout to make life easier, and greener.

Lean, mean and green

Making huge lifestyle changes in the name of sustainability might seem challenging, but as every eco-conscious TikTok creator would say, "every bit counts".

So here I am trying one sustainable hack at a time in the course of a week to see which of these wacky hacks from TikTok really do work.

From cloth to cling wrap

Plastic cling wraps may be convenient, but like all other plastic products — bags, bottles, utensils, and the like — these non-recyclables get piled in landfills or get thrown into the ocean, harming our marine life.

This sustainable hack from @thejaclynyvonne, which is in line with Singapore's Green Plan of reducing waste sent to landfill by 30 per cent by 2030, saves both our sandwiches and our earth.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Here's the list of things I used: a cotton cheese cloth that I found in the back of my drawer, beeswax from a zero-waste store, a grater, some parchment paper, and an iron (or oven).

Simply grate the beeswax over the washed and dried cloth, heat it up, and you have your very own reusable 'cling wrap'.

Beeswax 'cling wraps' are available for sale in many environmentally conscious shops too, but I highly recommend this DIY method simply for its way lower cost.

Tie dye without dye?

Avocado toasts are great, but trust me, it's going to taste even better if it's a 'zero-waste' avocado.

Here's how: use the skin and pit as dye for a little DIY project.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Natural dye creates minimal environmental impact unlike typical fabric dyes that could compromise the quality of our waterways.

Using a bunch of avocado skin and pits that I've collected over the week (tip: bag them up and save them in the refrigerator), boil them for an hour, and pour the pink-ish liquid onto my white vinegar-soaked t-shirt. Let it soak overnight, wash off the vinegar and 'avocado' liquid, and a brand-new tie dye top is ready!

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

The avocado skin and pits went from trash to a beautiful brick-coloured dye. Wouldn't you think twice about throwing away your food waste in the future? I would.

Cacao powder on my head in the name of experimentation

Off-the-shelf dry shampoo typically comes in the form of an aerosol spray bottle, but did you know that most aerosol spray products contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other toxic substances?

VOCs are labelled as one of the worst environmental hazards in homes. They contribute to air pollution when they waft into the atmosphere, reacting with other chemicals, thereby producing 'bad' ozone that not only harms the earth, but also our airways.

So why use an aerosol dry shampoo when I can just sprinkle some of what I have at home — cacao powder and arrowroot powder.

Before and after said cacao mixture. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

According to @blueollis, all I had to do was to scoop some arrowroot powder into a clean jar, add cacao powder till it matches my hair colour, and viola, zero-waste dry shampoo!

And if you have jet black roots like I do, perhaps try adding some black cacao powder like I did. Wacky, but it works like a dream.

Go green your way

It's true that every effort towards sustainability counts.

If you'd like to contribute more towards sustainability, go for Geneco's newly launched Power Eco Add-on — Singapore's first and only customisable green add-on for your electricity plan.

From just 40 cents more per month, you have the flexibility to choose between Carbon Credits (CC) or Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) to add on to any plan you want. Furthermore, you can choose the level of green contribution you are comfortable with — 25, 50, 75 or 100 per cent.

The more CC and REC you add on, the more you get to offset up to 3,920kg of carbon dioxide emission — that's equivalent to 192 rain trees absorbing carbon dioxide in a year!

If you haven't heard, carbon dioxide — the most dangerous and prevalent greenhouse gas — is at a record high, trapping heat near Earth's surface, rather than letting it escape into space.

Climate change is a global challenge, but it all starts with you and me. I'm doing my part, and I hope you can do yours for the environment as well.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Geneco.

lynette@asiaone.com