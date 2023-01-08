Porsche launches two 911-focused exhibitions in Singapore but only 1 is open to public

Porsche has launched two 911-focused exhibitions here in Singapore in support of Singapore Art Week 2023, and in celebration of the 60 years since the icon first made its public debut.

Following from the first The Art of Dreams piece displayed at Singapore Art Week 2022, the first of this year's exhibitions takes the form of a 3.5m tall sculpture, and even features a real Porsche 911. Made by Scottish Artist Chris Labrooy, Dream Big is a larger-than-life figure is said to speak to the child in all of us and transport us back to a time when our imagination knew no boundaries.

The base of this exhibition makes a nod to its Singaporean location by utilising the same rubber flooring used in playgrounds typically seen around local housing estates - giving the artwork a true Singaporean flavour whilst resembling a child playing with a toy car.

Dream Big is open to the public at Silver Leaf, Gardens by the Bay from 5:00 am to 12:00 am every day, from 6 to 15 Jan 2023.

The second exhibition here in Singapore, can be admired amongst a collection of Chris Labrooy's artworks at Porsche's new temporary experiential brand space at Mandala Club.

Here, the ground floor of the private members club has been turned into a gallery space, at the centre of which sits the Crystal Eroded Porsche 992, another unmistakably sculpted Porsche 911 sports car as imagined by iconic American artist Daniel Arsham.

Daniel Arsham's Crystal Eroded Porsche 992 comes in an off-white tone throughout the exterior, accented by eroded areas featuring quartz and pyrite crystals. The interior of the car has also been reworked with a bespoke earth-tone stone-washed canvas to match, and the upholstery is dotted with Daniel Arsham marked drawings.

The Crystal Eroded Porsche 992 by Daniel Arsham will be on display at Mandala Club from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm every day except Monday, from 6 to 15 Jan 2023.

ALSO READ: New Porsche showroom to open at Guoco Midtown in 2023

This article was first published in sgCarMart.