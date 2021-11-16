A portable, adjustable mahjong table that'll shuffle your tiles for you? It exists, but it costs $1,482

It's not news that Singaporeans are obsessed with mahjong, with some even going to the extent of having mahjong-themed home decor and proposals.

The idea of a foldable, travel-friendly mahjong table that automatically shuffles your tiles for you may sound like an absolute dream, but it's reality and netizens have been buzzing about it.

Packaged in a luggage for portability, this high-tech mahjong table from Chinese brand Tryyi can be easily moved from one destination to another — and we don't just mean within your home.

In one of the product pictures, a group of friends can be seen sitting on a grassy lawn shuffling tiles.

Thanks to the table's electric motor function, the table can be lowered to ground level, allowing players to sit comfortably on the grass.

And if you feel like sitting on chairs instead, you can always adjust the height of the table accordingly with a few clicks of a remote control, with the lowest height being 28cm and the highest height being 55cm.

That's not its only exciting function — the table does the dirty work of shuffling your tiles for you, giving you one less thing to worry about during your intense mahjong session.

Additionally, if you're worried about your hands getting stuck in the opening of the tile dispenser, its anti-pinch design will prevent any unwanted accidents.

While a regular mahjong game involves four people, there are cases where it's not possible to acquire that many players, especially in times like these, where only two unique visitors to each household are allowed per day.

If you find yourself in such a pickle, fret not. The table allows you to indicate the number of people playing and will dispense the number of tiles accordingly.

The table has to be charged. However, its portable generator has a battery life of five to eight hours, so you can safely play around two full rounds of mahjong before it's due for its next power pump.

Unsurprisingly, the news of such an advanced mahjong table has sparked plenty of excitement among netizens.

Some have even thought of creative places to bring the table, such as on a cruise or even overseas.

But others don't seem too fond of the idea.

We can imagine how excited mahjong fanatics must be, but before you hastily whip out your credit card, one thing to note is the steep price.

The table along with the suitcase and battery can be found on Taobao for a whooping 6,980 yuan, which roughly converts to $1,482.

It'll probably take you a pretty long time to save up that amount of money from your weekly mahjong session to afford the table. But, for now, there's no harm in keeping it on your wish list, especially since Christmas is just around the corner.

