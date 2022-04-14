Punggol's pasar malam has been postponed - here are 10 others you can visit in the meantime

Melissa Teo
AsiaOne
PHOTO: Facebook/TLK Events and Lighting

If you were looking forward to the pasar malam in Punggol that was slated to open on April 17, we have some bad news for you. 

In a Facebook post today (April 14), TLK Events and Lighting, the organiser of the event, said it would be postponed "till further notice" due to "unforeseen circumstances". 

The company also encouraged the public to visit their upcoming events instead, including a pasar malam at Tampines 826 which has since been brought forward. 

We're sure many of you are bummed out by the postponement, but don't fret. Here are 10 other night markets you can visit: 

#Food and Beverage sector #snacks #Events #food and drink