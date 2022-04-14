Punggol's pasar malam has been postponed - here are 10 others you can visit in the meantime

If you were looking forward to the pasar malam in Punggol that was slated to open on April 17, we have some bad news for you.

In a Facebook post today (April 14), TLK Events and Lighting, the organiser of the event, said it would be postponed "till further notice" due to "unforeseen circumstances".

The company also encouraged the public to visit their upcoming events instead, including a pasar malam at Tampines 826 which has since been brought forward.

We're sure many of you are bummed out by the postponement, but don't fret. Here are 10 other night markets you can visit:

Ang Mo Kio (till April 24)

Clementi Central Blk 449 (till May 3)

Geylang Serai (till May 2)

Kampong Glam (till May 1)

Tampines Blk 826, St 81 (April 23 to May 8)

Tampines MRT (May 28 to June 16)

Tanjong Pagar Plaza (May 9 to 13, May 16 to 20, May 23 to 27)

Sengkang MRT (June 18 to July 3)

Woodlands MRT (April 16 to May 2)

Woodlands Sports Pavillion (April 16 to May 1)

melissateo@asiaone.com