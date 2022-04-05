Return of the pasar malam: Expect Ramly burgers and Thai milk tea in Punggol from April 17 to May 2

If you miss the hustle and bustle of pasar malams, here's some good news — they're finally back.

Punggol MRT station and bus interchange will be the place to hit as there'll be a pasar malam happening there from April 17 to May 2.

"Be sure to mark your calendars and expect the usual pasar malam food such as Ramly burgers, Thai milk tea and more!" said event organiser TLK Events and Lighting in a Facebook post on Monday (April 4).

The announcement follows the return of the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar and the reopening of nightlife establishments this month.

With the tightening of Covid-19 regulations over the past two years, night markets came to a standstill and many vendors had to turn elsewhere to run their businesses.

Even though some of them decided to set up permanent stalls, they told The Straits Times last year that sales fell by 30 per cent to 40 per cent compared to the time when they were operating at bazaars.

