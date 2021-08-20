Quirky bags & super cute shoes you need to buy right now

Everyone loves a neutral and versatile piece that can go well with just about any outfit. But as of late, many of us are gravitating towards quirky and fun silhouettes that add that extra flair to any look.

They are the pieces that get questions, stares, and compliments from friends and strangers alike on a very regular basis. But the best part about adding a unique piece to your look is that you won’t feel the need to try quite as hard to come up with an exciting outfit.

From bags to shoes, here we’ve rounded up some wardrobe staples that will add a splash of colour, texture and shape to your everyday look.

Sculptural Heel Pumps, $89, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

When it comes to trendy and stylish pieces, you can always count on Charles & Keith to deliver. Taking your outfit from day to night, this pair of Sculptural Heel Pumps boasts an edgy square toe design and a one-of-a-kind knotted sculptural heel, that is sure to turn heads as you strut down the streets of Orchard Road.

Acrylic Chain Handle Hobo Bag, $75.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

This Acrylic Chain Handle Hobo Bag is one way to add more vintage style to your look. Besides its sleek silhouette and textured panelled finish, this bag comes with a unique acrylic chain that serves as the focal point of your entire outfit.

Mini Fabric bucket Bag with Bows, $55.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Need an excuse to buy a new bag to carry around while you run your errands? Peep Zara’s latest Mini Fabric Bucket Bag with Bows. Featuring a Nylon exterior with bows on the sides, this trendy piece will add the right amount of texture to your look while keeping it sleek and chic.

Contrasting Leather Sneakers, $99.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

If grounded kicks are up your alley, then this pair of sneakers will tickle your fancy. Featuring a contrasting colour palette and a combination of materials like cow leather, polyester and thermoplastic rubber, these sneakers pack equal punches of style and utility.

X-pander Sneaker, $1,850, Balenciaga

PHOTO: Balenciaga

The trendiest kicks on the block? Enter Balenciaga’s X-pander Sneakers. With its futuristic 40mm spring sole that compresses with each step, this pair is easily one of the most sought after sneakers at the moment for good reason. Not only does it make a quirky addition to any outfit, but it’s also super comfortable to wear all day long.

Rosantica Holli Paris crystal-embellished cage handbag, $1,395, Matches Fashion

PHOTO: Matches Fashion

Another far-from-average bag to carry for your date night out is none other than this Holli Paris crystal-embellished cage handbag from Rosantica. Studded with beige, green and white crystals that spell out the word Paris in the formation of the Eiffel Tower, this statement piece is a trendy piece that anyone will fall in love with at first sight. Très chic indeed.

Roosy Maia Heels, $32, Pomelo

PHOTO: Pomelo

We’re admittedly obsessed with this jazzy pair of Roosy Maia Heels. Not only does it come in most beautiful hue, but it also adds texture to your outfit without overdoing it.

Pebble glossed croc-effect leather shoulder bag, $308, Little Lifner

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

This dramatic pebble-shaped shoulder bag is a thing of beauty. Made from structured leather, this adorable bag has a compact interior sized to fit your phone, keys and cardholder. More importantly, you can easily detach the straps and carry the bag as a clutch too.

JW Anderson Nano Cap Leather Shoulder Bag, $455, Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

This incredibly small bag won’t hold much but it does pack a lot of style that will instantly elevate any outfit. Sculpted to resemble a baseball cap, this statement piece fastens with a zip along the brim.

Lucile Platform Calf Boots, $69.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Buy it When it comes to levelling up your style game, this pair of Lucile Platform Calf Boots makes for a serious contender.

Besides its bright blue hue, its 9 cm platform heel, and its innovative strappy design, this pair of boots is also detachable and can be worn as sandals and socks. Opening up new possibilities to style your pieces, this pair is one that is sure to steal the spotlight on any outfit.

