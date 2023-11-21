'Really one of a kind': Couple holds anime-themed wedding, has guests turn up in cosplay 

Attending a wedding ceremony is a heartwarming experience.

After all, you're watching two people come together to express their love for each other.

For TikTok user Veryfakeotaku and her husband-to-be, they wanted to make their big day even more memorable.

To avoid the possibility of having a "boring wedding dinner", the couple encouraged their wedding guests to come dressed as anime characters.

This certainly added to the atmosphere on the night and, on Monday (Nov 20), Veryfakeotaku shared a TikTok clip of what their lively wedding dinner looked like.

Prior to their big day, the couple admitted that they were anxious about whether guests would even dress up as encouraged.

But according to Veryfakeotaku, a lot of them actually went along with the theme and found themselves relevant costumes to wear to the dinner.

One dining table had a child dressed as Pokemon's Ash Ketchum. He even brought a Pikachu soft toy along for added effect.

Sat with him was a guest dressed as Giyu Tomioka from Demon Slayer.

Funnily enough, this left the guest beside them looking oddly underdressed in formal attire in comparison.

It seems a few of the guests in attendance were Demon Slayer fans, with some looking just like Kyojuro Rengoku and Shinobu Kocho.

"[We] even made our photographers wear straw hats!" Veryfakeotaku said, likely in reference to Monkey D Luffy from the popular series One Piece, who often dons a straw hat.

A highlight from the ceremony would probably be the wedding march-in, where the bridesmaids and groomsmen all went along with the idea of dressing up as characters from Attack on Titan.

They began the march-in procession dressed in the iconic green cape from the popular series, before the bride and groom entered, decked out in military uniform marked with the Wings of Freedom.

"Our wedding is really one of a kind," Veryfakeotaku said, thanking her guests for making the effort to go along with the wedding theme.

May the Force be with you

On Sept 9, another Singapore couple decided on making their wedding extra memorable by going for a themed one.

Endra Nuriman Bin Mustaffa Qamal and Durrah Binte Mohamed Yusoff, both 24, held a Star Wars-inspired wedding, complete with realistic-looking lightsabers.

They too had a fun walk-in procession, with flower boys and girls wielding brightly lit lightsabers instead of the typical flowers.

That's not all, bridesmaids and groomsmen then lined up the sides of the walk-in path before crossing their lightsabers to create an archway of light for the bride and groom.

