Is this really 'Singapore's worst lor mee'? TikToker goes to Amoy Street stall for a taste test

Singaporeans are an opinionated bunch, especially when it comes to food.

Food reviews on Google are a good case in point. You're bound to find scathing criticisms and raving comments about any restaurant or eatery in Singapore.

But the only way to truly know if the food is good is to try it for yourself.

That's what Steve Chong did.

In a 31-second TikTok video, Steve reviewed "Singapore's worst lor mee" at Yuan Chun Famous Lor Mee.

The clip noted that the stall, located at Amoy Street Food Centre, has garnered a rating of 1.8 out of five on Google. But at the time of writing, the rating has inched up to 1.9.

Yuan Chun Famous Lor Mee is a pretty well-known stall, having been mentioned in the Michelin Guide. Even MasterChef Australia star Marion Grasby paid a visit when she was in Singapore in March.

Steve ordered a bowl of lor mee, which cost him $5. The lor mee came with noodles in a thick brown gravy, topped with the usual fixings such as pork belly, fried fish, and eggs.

After taking a spoonful of the dish, Steve disagreed with the 1.8 rating on Google.

He mentioned that it's not the best lor mee he has had, but it's not the worst either.

"Was it the best bowl of lor mee I ever had? No," Steve said. "But was it the worst? Not by a mile."

In fact, he rated the dish a four out of five.

In the comments section, some seemed to agree with Steve, saying that the stall's lor mee is definitely not the worst.



One netizen even pointed out that it is one of his top go-to spots for lor mee.

That said, some alluded that the service could be the reason for the low Google rating.

What does Google say?

With more than 90 reviews on Google, the comments also seem pretty divided.

Some netizens found that the service was slow, and the dish itself didn't live up to its standard.

On the other hand, there were also positive reviews on the stall.

One diner dismissed the reviews about the stall's apparently bad service, highlighting that hawker centres are not a place where one seeks good service.

One reviewer mentioned how the gravy is light and tasty while noting that people tend to not appreciate these hardworking hawkers.



Chicken rice battle

In May, Thai graphic designer Bonita Nongluk took it upon herself to see which city has the best chicken rice: Singapore or Bangkok.

After trying Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice in Singapore and Go-Ang Kaomunkai Pratunam in Bangkok, she concluded that the Thai version came out victorious.

And of course, Singapore netizens had their own suggestions on the best chicken rice restaurants in Singapore.

Moral of the story? Well, taste is subjective.

