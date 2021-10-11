Restaurant review: Surf meets turf at Bedrock Origin, Sentosa's new steakhouse with dry-aged fish specialties

We may dread our own flesh ageing, but the slow march of time works wonders on steak . Left to dry-age in a temperature-controlled room, enzymes in meat break down the connective tissues within, producing tender flesh with more intense flavours.

The same improvement with age can be said for longstanding steakhouse Bedrock Bar & Grill, born 13 years ago and only recently branched out with a second restaurant on Sentosa: Bedrock Origin.

Set in the new Oasia Resort Sentosa, Bedrock Origin embraces the best of both turf and surf. Whereas Bedrock’s flagship has carved out a name for its applewood fire-grilled steaks, seafood steps into the spotlight at its coastal sister restaurant.

That means whole fish dry-aged in-house, sashimi and caviar, and – in a nod to its wellness resort setting – a wider pick of greens and plant-based meat creations.

Starkly different from your usual dark, wood-heavy steakhouse, Bedrock Origin sets the tone breezy with its high ceilings and airy palette of olive and white. Before stepping through the door, though, it’s worth taking a detour to the gleaming alcove on your left.

Here, you can take a peek behind the scenes – there’s a dry ageing cabinet hung with gargantuan hunks of beef and fish, alongside a wine cellar showcasing the restaurant’s 100-strong bottle list.

Aged Kühlbarra Barramundi Tail.

Some of these time-seasoned meats, of course, later land on our plates like luscious flavour bombs. While many steakhouses in Singapore now run their own dry-aged beef programs, dry-aged fish remains a relative rarity. For us, it’s all the more reason to get a taste of Bedrock’s Aged Kühlbarra Barramundi Tail ($88).

This tail cut of locally farmed barramundi has been dry-aged in-house for seven days, yielding flesh with a firmer, denser mouthfeel. Grilled to crisp-skinned goodness, it comes set off with chunky housemade chimichurri.

Turbont On The Bone.

We’re already a fan of turbot, but Bedrock’s Turbot On The Bone ($68) takes its rich, sweet flavours to new heights. Sourced from France, this turbot is dry-aged in the fridge for three days, then grilled over the applewood fire and served with kombu butter.

What emerges is a lush, almost creamy fillet clothed in a fabulous smoke-kissed skin, and balanced with a tangy side of tomato salsa.

Kingfish Sashimi.

If you prefer your fish fresh, opt for the featherlight Kingfish Sashimi ($32) – a newcomer to their Raw & Cured selection. Marinated in blended wasabi stem, these melt-in-the-mouth kingfish slices have a very light zing, amped up with a dressing of chopped red chili and brown rice puffs.

The salad additions to the menu are just as refreshing – our Grilled Pear Salad ($22) is a sweet, juicy medley of lightly grilled Packham pear, medjool dates, and globs of gorgonzola.

Grilled Pear Salad

We have a gander at going meatless with the Plant-Based Beef Wellington ($38) – a meat-free take on the pastry-wrapped steak classic that arrives a little too rubbery for our carnivorous tastes.

But we are in a steakhouse, after all, and Bedrock’s selection of wagyu, USDA Prime, and Australian beef proves too tempting.

All our deeply flavored Dry-Aged Australian Barley-Fed Bone In Striploin ($110 for 400g) really needs is a sprinkle of salt and pepper, but we get the benefit of Bedrock’s signature array of sauces too, not least a punchy chili oil made with shallots and dried chili padi.

Dry-Aged Australian Barley-Fed Bone In Striploin.

There’s no feast without carbs, especially when we’re talking about the famed Bedrock Mac ‘N’ Cheese ($22). What with its gorgonzola cheese sauce made oozier with white truffle cream, along with its golden-brown blanket of gratin crust, this dish had our whole table taking seconds and thirds.

Another creamy affair, the Yukon Gold Potatoes ($16), features diced potatoes tossed with tangy applewood-smoked sour cream.

For a sweet finish, the Palm Torte ($16) is perhaps the most wholesome option in the dessert lineup – but that doesn’t mean it can’t satisfy.

Think fluffy gula melaka chiffon cake encased in mascarpone cream cheese, crowned with a textured walnut-raisin tapenade soaked in Bailey’s Irish Cream, and served with carrot-orange marmalade and fresh berries. It’s zesty, earthy, creamy, and caramelly all at once.

Bedrock Origin is located at Oasia Resort Sentosa, #01-02, 23 Beach View, Palawan Ridge, Singapore 098679, p. +65 6818 3333. Open daily 7am–11am, 12pm–3pm, 6pm–10.30pm.

