Rihanna's MUA Priscilla Ono shares her tips for mask-proof makeup

Rihanna’s "Fenty Face" routine makes it really easy to have a simple, go-to makeup routine, especially if you’re new to makeup and don’t know where to start.

I recommend getting comfortable with a few easy basics, and then start experimenting from there! For a full face, lightweight and really natural-looking coverage, I love Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint.

It looks amazing and can be easily applied with your fingers – no brush needed! To add color to your cheeks, Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush blends beautifully into the skin to give you a natural flush.

To add extra glow, the Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighters will give you subtle radiance with just a few taps of the finger. It’s one of my favorite new products, especially for holiday looks! I always recommend Invisimatte to remove shine from the face and do touch-ups throughout the day.

Finally, Gloss Bomb is a must-have for everyone! Especially if you’re new to makeup and maybe intimidated to start with lipstick. Gloss Bomb is an easy way to add color and shine to your lips.