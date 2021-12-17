Rihanna's MUA Priscilla Ono shares her tips for mask-proof makeup

Makeup artist Priscilla Ono is at the forefront of beauty. Not only is she pop star Rihanna’s right-hand woman when it comes to makeup, but she also paints the faces of other A-listers like Megan Thee Stallion and Troye Sivan.
We chatted with Ono about her must-have beauty product, beginner-friendly tips to getting Rihanna’s “Fenty” face and secret tricks for mastering mask-proof makeup.
What is your biggest tip to getting RiRi's "Fenty Face" if you're new to makeup?
Rihanna’s "Fenty Face" routine makes it really easy to have a simple, go-to makeup routine, especially if you’re new to makeup and don’t know where to start.
I recommend getting comfortable with a few easy basics, and then start experimenting from there! For a full face, lightweight and really natural-looking coverage, I love Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint.
It looks amazing and can be easily applied with your fingers – no brush needed! To add color to your cheeks, Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush blends beautifully into the skin to give you a natural flush.
To add extra glow, the Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighters will give you subtle radiance with just a few taps of the finger. It’s one of my favorite new products, especially for holiday looks! I always recommend Invisimatte to remove shine from the face and do touch-ups throughout the day.
Finally, Gloss Bomb is a must-have for everyone! Especially if you’re new to makeup and maybe intimidated to start with lipstick. Gloss Bomb is an easy way to add color and shine to your lips.
Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Foundation, $45
Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush, $33
Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Paper, $23
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, $33
Do you have any makeup tips for mask-wearing?
Masks can rub your makeup off, so I like to set my liquid foundation with Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Powder Foundation to improve the lastingness.
I also use it to touch up throughout the day. It comes in a convenient compact with a mirror that makes it easy to throw in your bag when you’re on the go!
When wearing a mask, you also want to make sure you’re keeping your lips super hydrated, so I like to wear Gloss Bomb, which also has nourishing shea butter.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Powder Foundation, $55
What is your lesser-known makeup hack?
You can use liquid highlighter on the eyes for a quick and easy eye look! I use Liquid Killawatt on Rihanna’s eyelids, blending it up to the brow bone. It gives such a beautiful sheen and glow from within look.
Fenty Beauty Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter, $39
What is the one makeup product that you can't live without?
It is so difficult to choose a favorite product! I would have to say that Match Stix are a favorite because they’re so multi-functional.
They magnetise together so they’re an amazing on-the-go product, and I can do a full face of makeup using just the Match Stix.
The matte shades are great to contour or use as a concealer. I use the shimmer shades for blush, eyeshadow, and even lip!
My other go-to product is Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint. I love how quickly I can apply this foundation to give me flawless skin in a hurry. It’s super lightweight, looks really natural and lasts all day!
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick, $41
Favourite look that you've done for Rihanna? How can we recreate the look?
It’s hard to choose a favorite, but I will always love Rih’s Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Trophy Wife-inspired look for the Fenty Beauty brand launch event in New York in 2017.
To recreate the look, start with Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer and Soft Matte Foundation. I always apply the foundation with Fenty Beauty’s Full-Bodied Foundation Brush 110, to build coverage and give the most natural finish.
Next, we contoured her face using the Match Stix Matte Contour Skinsticks to add dimension. Then we applied Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in the shade Trophy Wife on Rihanna’s cheekbones up to her temples, and on to the browbone for a really bold all-over glow.
You could also achieve a similar effect with the new Liquid Killawatt for a more dewy highlight. We wanted the focus of the look to be beautiful glowing skin, so we kept the rest of the makeup really simple and finished the look with mascara and Gloss Bomb in Fenty Glow.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer, $50
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife, $57
This article was first published in Her World Online.