Royal Caribbean's overseas cruises to sail from Oct 2022: Booking, price & cruise information guide

Royal Caribbean has now launched bookings for cruises that will depart Singapore for countries like Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam and return back to Singapore on the Spectrum of the Seas.

These cruises will depart from Oct 21, 2022.

Current Prices/Departure Date Additional Charges: All Rooms

(From) Interior Price/Pax

(From) Outside View Price/Pax

(From) Balcony Price/Pax

(From) Suites Price/Pax

(From) 3N Penang Cruise

(from 9 Jan 2023) $63.97/pax $299 $329 $429 $749 4N Penang & Phuket Cruise

(from 16 Jan 2023) $78.07/pax $399 $429 $499 $929 5N Klang, Penang & Phuket Cruise

(from 21 Oct 2022) $96.12/pax $599 $679 $799 $1,399 5N Malaysia & Thailand Cruise

(From 24 Dec 2022) $96.12/pax $949 $1,069 $1,189 $2,089 7N Spice of SEA Cruise: Penang & Phuket

(From 2 Jan 2023) $97.48/pax $1,024 $1,176 $1,286 $2,236 9N Thailand & Vietnam Cruise

(From 23 Feb 2023) $125.64/pax $1,074 $1,306 $1,366 $2,366

*Subject to approval from the Singapore authorities based on the prevailing health situation and border measures. Information is accurate as of 30 September 2021. Prices, availability and promotions are subject to change without prior notice.

Do note that ‘all prices are per person, based on double occupancy of the stateroom and are quoted in US dollars unless otherwise specified.

The cruise prices quoted also do not include any applicable government taxes, fees, or surcharges that may be assessed by any governmental agencies.

Such assessment is subject to change without notice at any time regardless of whether you have a confirmed reservation under deposit or whether you have made a final payment.’.

Royal Caribbean Cruise holiday entitlements

According to Royal Caribbean, the price you pay for the cruise holiday entitles you to the following services:

‘Ship accommodation

Ocean transportation

Most meals onboard

Some drinks onboard

Most entertainment onboard.

But, the following services are not included in the cruise price:

Dining in Speciality Restaurants, such as Chops Grille, 150 Central Park and Izumi

Dining in Johnny Rockets (where applicable)

Spa and Salon services

Gambling (including Bingo)

Art Auction

Any purchases made in the gift shops onboard

Shore excursions

Photographs

Video Arcade

Medical Services

Internet Access

Transfers (unless the guest has purchased our air/sea package)

Laundry and Dry Cleaning Services

Ship to Shore Telephone calls

Tips

Alcoholic Drinks

Non-Alcoholic Drinks (excluding water, lemonade and iced tea).’

Royal Caribbean spectrum of the seas

For these cruises, you will be setting sail on the Spectrum of the Seas, a 2019 Quantum Ultra class ship that was built to cater to Asian travellers as it used to ply the Shanghai and Hong Kong routes.

If you wondering, the Spectrum is bigger (higher passenger capacity) and newer than the Quantum of the Seas: The 2014 Quantum Class ship used by Royal Caribbean for its cruises to nowhere.

SHIP NAME GUEST CAPACITY (TOTAL) Length (Metres) GROSS TONNAGE CREW ONBOARD Quantum of the Seas® 4,905 348 168,666 1,500 Spectrum of the Seas® 5,622 347 169,379 1,551

Speaking of passenger capacity, guests who book a cruise holiday on the Spectrum will get to enjoy Asian food like steamboat-style dining and tepanyaki.

As for entertainment, the ship offers a myriad of thrilling and enjoyable experiences like:

‘Asia’s first Sky Pad, a virtual reality, bungee trampoline adventure where guests strap in and don a headset to transport themselves to another time and planet.

Royal Caribbean’s first and exclusive Suite Enclave, which features the exquisite Royal Suite Class Star, Sky and Sea accommodations in a private area supremely positioned at the forward end of the ship. Guests booked in these luxury suites have exclusive floor access, an elevator, private restaurants, and a dedicated lounge area.

Cutting-edge and transformative venues such as Two70. Boasting stunning 270-degree ocean views by day and transforming into a multidimensional theatre by night, this transformative space flaunts six agile Roboscreens, breathtaking live performers and mind-bending aerialists to create unimaginable visuals. Meanwhile, SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea, features bumper cars, interactive gaming, laser tag, fencing, archery, and more.

Star Moment, a lively and energetic karaoke venue where family and friends can belt out and sing like stars.

Spacious and family-friendly staterooms, ranging from exterior balcony staterooms to family-friendly interconnected rooms, to the signature two-level Ultimate Family Suite, an expansive, multiroom retreat complete with its own ensuite slide and cinema, which also doubles as a karaoke stage.

A bold lineup of signature activities, including the FlowRider surf simulator, the North Star, an all-glass capsule that ascends 300 feet above the ocean to deliver incomparable 360-degree views; and RipCord by iFly, the first sky diving experience at sea.

Nineteen distinct dining options serve up flavours from around the world, including Hot Pot, an authentic Chinese dining experience; Teppanyaki, a celebration of authentic oriental flavors cooked in Japan’s traditional teppanyaki style; and Sichuan Red, a new speciality dining experience tailored just for Spectrum, where diners can savour a bold tapestry of authentic spices and Sichuan flavours. Signature classics include imaginative cuisine at Wonderland, top-notch, aged beef at Chops Grille, and authentic rustic fare and handmade pasta at Jamie’s Italian .’

Is it safe to go on a Royal Caribbean Overseas Cruise?

I know what you’re thinking… these cruises safe anot?

For that, we can take a look at the Cruises to Nowhere which have been going on for about a year now.

Back in July 2021, The Straits Times reported that a World Dream Dream Cruises ship had to return back to Singapore after a 40-year-old passenger tested positive for Covid-19 onboard the ship.

Originally, the four-day three-night cruise which started on Sunday (July 11, 2021) was supposed to return to Singapore on Wednesday (July 14, 2021), 9am.

But on Tuesday (July 13, 2021), a 40-year-old passenger tested positive for Covid and was immediately isolated according to onboard health protocols. The passenger’s close contacts were also be tested and quarantined.

The other passengers had to remain in their cabins while all the onboard leisure activities were stopped. Thankfully, the passengers had meals delivered to them and were given complimentary WiFi.

In addition, all passengers on board were compensated with a complimentary cruise trip as well.

A similar incident happened on the Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas cruise in December 2020.

An 86 year old male passenger tested positive for Covid-19 on board and the ship was made to return one day ahead of time.

But, it was discovered that the passenger did not have Covid-19 after further tests on the mainland. This indicated that the earlier test was a false positive.

Overall, despite the hiccups, I would think that the situation was handled pretty well.

But if you are unconvinced, you should take a look at Royal Caribbean’s Royal Promise commitment to implement health and safety measures as needed.

For starters, the crew are all fully vaccinated. Onboard, there are robust cleaning and sanitization protocols in place and an enhanced onboard ventilation system installed on the ship/

One key requirement that you have to take note of is that from 1 October 2021, the cruise company will only accept guests who are full vaccinated against Covid-19.

But, guests under 12 years old and below will still be able to come aboard.

In addition, here are all the measures that Royal Carribbean has put in place to ensure your safety:

What about travel insurance?

Well if you go onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise, I would strongly urge you to buy travel insurance as according to their Royal Promise advisory:

This means that Royal Caribbean will not cover any of your medical bills once you are off the ship.

The good news is that the vast majority of travel insurance policies cover cruises to nowhere.

According to Milelion who contacted the majority of Singapore’s insurance underwriters, the following insurers will cover cruises to nowhere:

Insurer Covers Cruise to Nowhere? Remarks AIG ✅ Choose worldwide plan AXA ✅ Choose Malaysia or Indonesia ERGO ✅ Choose Region 1: ASEAN Etiqa ✅ Choose the furthest destination the cruise will be sailing to FWD ✅ Choose ASEAN region Great Eastern ✅ Choose Area 3: Basic Plan Liberty Insurance ✅ Choose the country which waters the ship passes through MSIG ✅ Choose Area C NTUC Income ✅ Choose worldwide plan QBE ❌ Sompo ✅ Choose Area C (worldwide)



However, only Sompo and NTUC Income will cover Covid-19. But, this is not as vital as if you were to test positive for the virus onboard, you will be provided with care and the ship will return to Singapore immediately.

But as these Royal Caribbean cruises to overseas destinations are just launched, do check with your insurers to see if they cover these new cruises.

As soon as you are back in Singapore, you will still be able to access Government subsidies and your personal medical insurance coverage in accordance with MOH’s revised October 2020 guidelines.

Should you go on a Royal Caribbean Singapore Overseas Cruise?

If you book now, it’s a gamble for sure as the destination cruises are ‘subject to approval from the Singapore authorities based on the prevailing health situation and border measures.’

There’s no telling what the Covid-19 situation and border measures will be like one year for now in the nearby Southeast Asian region ports.

Granted you can reschedule or request for a full refund in future cruise credit, getting a full refund in cash is not an option.

So keep this in mind when you make the booking.

