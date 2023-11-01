Saizeriya and food courts: Women on places they'll refuse to go on dates

What are your ideal date spots? And which places are a no-go?

Well, two women recently shared their thoughts on the places they will refuse to go on dates, which caused a stir among netizens on TikTok when the video was posted on Saturday (Oct 28).

In the 29-second clip, the first woman mentioned fast-food chains, suggesting that they might lead to a quick end to the date.

She also expressed a dislike for Korean BBQ restaurants because of the scent of roasted meats lingering on her.

The other woman mentioned Saizeriya and humorously compared it to a date with a microwave.

She also brought up food courts, giving Malaysia Boleh! as an example and playfully suggested that it's "an insult to a Malaysian".

Netizens' reactions

The video triggered a flurry of comments from netizens.

Some disagreed strongly with the women's responses, with one user remarking that "this one not red flag, this one all black flags".

One netizen suggested that going for drinks on a first date should suffice.

A humorous comment mentioned that this might explain why some Singaporean men marry foreign women.

However, one user couldn't understand why the video sparked such a strong reaction since the responses shared by the women are just opinions.

One user shared a heartwarming story of their first date at the beach with Starbucks drinks and mentioned that they are now happily married with children.

Earlier in June, a vox-pox style video featured two people sharing who they won't date based on their jobs.

Both mentioned jobs in the finance sector.

One of the interviewees, a former private banker, surprisingly listed his old occupation as his red flag.

"They have to serve the rich and famous, who have a lot of weird requests," he explained.

When it came to the other man's turn, he stated matter-of-factly that he wouldn't date an accountant because "they are very calculative".

"I like to keep money to myself, instead of giving it to my calculative wife or partner," he mentioned.

