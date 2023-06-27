'They always think they are right': Singaporeans reveal the top profession they would swipe left on

When it comes to dating, everyone has their own checklist of red flags.

While dating red flags usually revolve around personal traits or habits, it can also include a potential partner's chosen profession.

In a video posted on TikTok yesterday (June 26), user Moneymanifesters101 took to the streets to ask people who they won't date based on their jobs.

Coincidentally, the two men who were interviewed listed jobs in the finance sector as their dating dealbreaker.

One of them, a former private banker, surprisingly listed his old occupation as his red flag. He went on to explain why when pressed for the reason.

"They have to serve the rich and famous, who have a lot of weird requests," he explained.

When asked to disclose said requests, he declined to elaborate.

When it came to the other man's turn, he stated matter-of-factly that he wouldn't date an accountant because "they are very calculative".

"I like to keep money to myself, instead of giving it to my calculative wife or partner," he mentioned.

Netizens joined in the conversation in the comments sections as they shared what profession is considered a red flag to them .

One mentioned cabin crew as the profession that's a dating no-go for them, attributing the reason down to alleged infidelity.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/moneymanifesters101

Another user also shared a similar sentiment, before adding that singers and influencers are more likely to cheat.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/moneymanifesters101

Others mentioned financial consultants.

Another commenter agreed, mentioning that accountants are the worst to date as "they think they are always right."

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/moneymanifesters101

One user chimed in and reinforced the opinion that they are very calculative.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/moneymanifesters101

Some disagreed with the opinions in the video, with one user highlighting that she's married to an accountant who's not stingy at all.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/moneymanifesters101

Who pays on a first date?

Speaking of frugality, Singapore-based influencer Midi shared her opinion recently on who should pay on the first date.

"The question is super simple," Midi said in a TikTok video, before mentioning how dating is like a long-term investment.

Her train of thought is that if you like the guy, let him cover the bill.

That way, you have the perfect excuse to meet him again.

She also added that this will make the guy look like a gentleman while knowing that the girl is appreciative and knows "how to return the favour".

But what if you're not vibing with your date?

Midi suggested splitting the bill, because if the guy ends up paying and there's no second date, he might think you're being "materialistic".

ALSO READ: 3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.