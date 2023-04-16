Schengen visa rejection: What to do if your Schengen visa application was rejected?

If you want to visit Europe, getting a Schengen visa rejection can feel like a huge setback. You may have spent a lot of time and effort on your application but still get denied for various reasons. Some of the common causes of Schengen visa rejection are missing or incorrect documents, not enough money to cover your trip or a lack of travel purpose.

In this article, we'll help you understand why your Schengen visa application may have been rejected and what steps you can take to improve your chances next time.

Schengen visa rejection rates

PHOTO: Unsplash

According to the Schengen Visa Statistics for 2021, below are the rejection rates for visa applications in each of the Schengen countries:

Schengen countries with high rejection rates:

Sweden rejected 30.6 per cent of visa applications

Norway rejected 26.2 per cent of visa applications

France rejected 21.1 per cent of visa applications

Denmark rejected 21.1 per cent of visa applications

Belgium rejected 20.4 per cent of visa applications

Schengen countries with low rejection rates:

Latvia rejected 3.5 per cent of visa applications

The Czech Republic rejected 3.3 per cent of visa applications

Lithuania rejected 2.8 per cent of visa applications

Slovakia rejected 2.7 per cent of visa applications

Luxembourg rejected 1.2 per cent of visa applications

Schengen visa rejection reasons

PHOTO: Unsplash

When your Schengen visa application is rejected, it means that the embassy or consulate of the Schengen country you applied to has reviewed your application and accompanying documentation, and has determined that you do not meet the requirements for obtaining a Schengen visa. There are various reasons why a Schengen visa application may be rejected as listed below.

Failing to provide the correct paperwork

To avoid the risk of Schengen visa rejection, it is crucial to have all the necessary documents in order before filling out your application. Even a minor mistake, such as providing visa photos that do not meet the minimum requirements, can lead to your application being refused.

It is worth noting that different Schengen countries may request different documents, so it is essential to collect the correct ones for the country you wish to visit. To ensure that you have all the required documents, many Schengen countries provide a document checklist that you can follow.

Data in your visa application does not match the travel documents that you provided

PHOTO: Unsplash

While it may seem like common sense, it's important to ensure that the information you provide on your Schengen visa application form matches the information on your travel document. Failure to do so can result in your application being rejected.

Before submitting your application, be sure to carefully check that your name, surname, passport number, and other information aligns with your travel document. Taking the time to double-check your application can save you the hassle of having to restart the process.

Delaying the start of your visa application

Late applications often result in visa refusals, as processing times vary depending on the country and peak travel seasons. Processing times can range from 15 to 30 days, and other factors can contribute to delays.

It's generally advised to begin the application process at least 30-45 days before your trip, as many countries allow for applications to begin up to 90 days in advance. Starting early provides a buffer for unforeseen delays and increases the likelihood of a successful application.

You don’t have sufficient funds

PHOTO: Unsplash

Proving your financial capability to support yourself during your trip is a requirement for the Schengen visa application. This can be demonstrated through the submission of financial documents such as bank statements, payslips, credit card statements, and financial statements spanning three months or more.

Failure to provide these documents or meet financial requirements may result in a visa rejection by the Consulate official. Financial requirements vary between Schengen Area countries, and it's important to be aware of the minimum financial requirements of the specific country you intend to visit.

Your passport is invalid or damaged

As part of the visa requirements for a Schengen visa, your passport must be valid for at least three months. Failing to meet this requirement will result in a visa denial. Before applying for the visa, make sure your passport is not nearing expiration, as this will require applying for a new valid passport.

Additionally, presenting a damaged passport can also lead to application rejection by the Consulate official. Examples of a damaged passport include missing or detached pages, a damaged cover, and insufficient blank pages. It's crucial to always have a valid and undamaged passport, which is the most essential travel document for all visa applications.

You have a false document on your visa application

If you attempt to submit fraudulent documents, your visa application will likely be rejected, and you may face additional negative repercussions. To avoid these issues, it is essential to collect all necessary documents and verify that they are authentic and meet the required criteria before submitting them. This will not only save you time but also increase your chances of a successful visa application.

What to do after my Schengen visa got rejected?

PHOTO: Reuters file

There are two options that you can do after you got your application rejected, you can either re-apply for your Schengen visa, or propose an appeal to the Embassy or Consulate of the country that you are applying for.

If you decide to re-apply for your Schengen visa application:

Correct the mistakes you've made in your first application or improve your situation

It's crucial to learn from your mistakes and not let a rejection lower your chances of approval in the future. While visa officers may take note of your previous denial, Embassies and Consulates are reasonable and understand that mistakes happen.

By addressing any issues with your initial application and improving your situation, you can confidently re-apply and have a good chance of success. So, don't be discouraged by a rejection and use it as an opportunity to improve your application.

Wait for 30 days until you re-apply for your Schengen visa

In case your Schengen visa application is rejected, you may wonder what to do next. The good news is that you can re-apply for a visa. However, it is not possible to have two visa applications in process simultaneously. Therefore, it is recommended that you wait for at least one to two months before submitting a new Schengen visa application.

Don't use the same documents (excluding birth certificate, passport, etc.)

Let's say you submitted your visa application in June and received a rejection in July. It may take you until August to figure out why you were denied and what documents were lacking in order to make the necessary revisions.

Consequently, it would not be appropriate to resubmit the same set of documents, particularly since some may have already been flagged as unacceptable. Instead, when submitting a new application, you should include up-to-date photos, utility bills, bank statements, and other required documents.

If you decide to apply for an appeal

PHOTO: Unsplash

While it is usually possible to re-apply for a Schengen visa right after being denied, it is generally advisable to wait for about a month.

However, instead of reapplying, you can opt to go through an appeal process: the visa officers can review your previous application, identify any incorrect or missing documents, and give you an opportunity to update your application.

How to write an appeal letter

An applicant may write an appeal letter citing valid reasons why the rejection was unjustified. The letter should include facts or a legal basis supporting the argument, and sometimes additional evidence can be submitted to prove the rejection was incorrect. Below is the structure of your appeal letter for your visa:

You also must attach the supporting documents along with your appeal letter, and it depends on the reason why your application was rejected. To submit the appeal, you can present your appeal letter for a Schengen country's visa at either their embassy or the embassy/consulate designated for visa processing.

However, the organisation responsible for deciding on your visa appeal will vary depending on the country that denied your visa. For example, in Germany, the Administrative Court in Berlin will be in charge of reviewing your visa refusal appeal.

In Italy, the Administrative Regional Tribunal is responsible; in Norway, the Directorate of Immigration; and in France, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and so on.

After submitting your appeal letter and accompanying documents, the appropriate appeal processing organisation for that country will review your letter. A higher-level officer, who is responsible for handling Schengen visa appeals, will make a decision on whether or not to overturn the decision to reject your visa application.

The waiting time for an appeal letter varies depending on the embassy of the country you applied to. In some cases, if your appeal is also rejected, they may not inform you of the decision made on your application.

This article was first published in Wego.