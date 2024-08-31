School's out, art's in: Fun and free family activities at Singapore Art Museum

With the September school holidays just around the corner, it's time to look forward to a week of family fun.

Why not check out a series of family-friendly programmes and activities by Singapore Art Museum (SAM)?

Programmes at SAM @ Tanjong Pagar Distripark

1. The ELEMENTAL Tour

Check out this interactive, dramatised tour of the ongoing exhibition Olafur Eliasson: Your curious journey.

Meet Elemental, a playful spirit who speaks in rhyme and aims to reconnect humanity with nature. This tour is her final attempt: If she succeeds, she will stay on Earth with humanity. Otherwise, she will leave this planet for good. Will you help her?

This child-friendly tour includes enjoyable in-gallery activities that will help both you and your kids to gain a deeper understanding of the artworks on display.

Sept 1 and 21, 2024, 2 to 3 pm and 4 to 5 pm

Free, with registration required (Admission fees to the exhibition apply)

Gallery 1 & The Engine Room, Singapore Art Museum at Tanjong Pagar Distripark

Register for the Sept 1 tour here | Register for the Sept 21 tour here

2. SAM Late Nights

Pay a late-night visit to SAM for an evening of starry fun.

Held in collaboration with Science Centre Singapore, this special edition of SAM Late Nights invites you to enjoy stargazing and explore various planets in the solar system with a portable planetarium.

You and your kids will embark on a curious journey inspired by Olafur Eliasson's captivating exploration of light and space, and take a closer look at the cosmic universe through the lens of the telescope. Find familiar constellations and uncover hidden celestial wonders, all while pondering the vastness of the sky.

Do note that stargazing is weather-dependent, and there will be no refund or alternative activity in case of poor weather.

Sept 6, 2024, 7.45 pm to 9.45 pm

Free drop-in activity (General admission fees apply)

Level 1, Container Bay, Singapore Art Museum at Tanjong Pagar Distripark

Islandwide Exhibitions & Showcases

1. Hello Future: Building a Wonderland

Witness the creativity of preschool children and discover the sustainable futures they've imagined.

Hello Future is part of the Think! Contemporary Preschool programme, presented by SAM in partnership with 8 local preschools to teach young children about the world around them via contemporary art.

For this exhibition, the participating children were introduced to artworks and exhibitions at SAM @ Tanjong Pagar Distripark that show the impact of humans on the environment, as well as the importance of living sustainably.

The kids then transformed found materials into artworks and stories that convey their hopes for the future, with the help of their friends, families and teachers.

Till Sept 7, 2024, 10 am to 9 pm

Free admission

Level 1 Atrium, HarbourFront Centre

2. Learning Gallery

Rediscover the joy of learning as you explore contemporary art with the curiosity and wonder of a child.

Established as part of Singapore Art Museum's continued support of art education, the Learning Gallery is dedicated to the engagement and understanding of broader issues through contemporary artworks.

These artworks have been specially selected from the National Collection or commissioned to extend the learning of contemporary art to all ages.

Drawing inspiration from the theme of childhood, this edition of the Learning Gallery encourages both kids and the young at heart to embrace child-like curiosity when exploring and interacting with art as you look, feel and live fearlessly.

Till June 29, 2025, 10 am to 7 pm

Free admission

Singapore Art Museum at Tanjong Pagar Distripark

3. ChildISH

What does it mean to be a child? Travelling exhibition ChildISH seeks to answer this question by drawing inspiration from childhood and responding to the artworks from the Learning Gallery.

You're invited to look back on your childhood through new lenses as you read evocative poems by local poets Amanda Chong, Hamid Roslan, Pooja Nansi, Charlene Shepherdson and Daryl Qilin Yam.

Each poem responds to an artwork featured in the Learning Gallery, and is complemented with an artwork by local illustrator Tan Zi Xi, while also featuring drawings by pupils from Ang Mo Kio Primary.

This exhibition is currently housed at Woodlands Regional Library, and will be making its way to Jurong Regional Library and Tampines Regional Library later this year.

Till Sept 8, 2024

Free Admission

Woodlands Regional Library

[[nid:658313]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.