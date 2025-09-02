Are you an art junkie, theatre geek or heritage seeker? Here are some SG Culture Pass events to check out

If you're a Singapore citizen aged 18 and above, you now have $100 SG Culture Pass credits, ready to be spent on over 400 arts and heritage programmes until Dec 31, 2028.

But with such a comprehensive list, it can be overwhelming to choose.

For those who aren't sure of where to begin using their SG Culture Pass credits, here are some events available for every type of Singaporean — whether you're an art junkie, theatre geek, concert lover or heritage seeker.

All included programmes can be selected via SG Culture Pass' official website at sgculturepass.gov.sg, after which you will be redirected to the relevant partnering ticketing platforms to book and purchase your tickets using your SG Culture Pass credits.

Art junkies

Life in an AI-Era

Running from Oct 24 to 26 at the Exhibition Gallery @ Visual Arts Centre, Life in an AI-Era is an exhibition showcasing artworks by young artists aged eight to 16 exploring their perspectives on how AI (artificial intelligence) has and will impact our lives and society. In addition to the exhibition, visitors can also participate in a variety of family-friendly activities including interactive workshops and hands-on experiences.

Price: From $15

Art jamming with Cats

Organised by Wildflower Studio and availble from now until Sept 15, Art jamming with Cats is an event to consider for both feline lovers and art junkies at Enabling Village in Lengkok Bahru.

Here, visitors will be able to paint in a cosy sanctuary while being surrounded by rescued cats that were part of a fostering programme.

Price: From $48

ART SG 2026

From Jan 22 to 25, 2026, ART SG, an international art fair, will be taking place at Marina Bay Sands. The fair will include line-ups from galleries in Southeast Asia including Singapore showcasing contemporary art.

In addition to the gallery presentations, visitors can also look forward to large-scale installations, talks, live performances and a film programme in collaboration with ArtScience Museum.

Price: From $16

Theatre geeks

Dick Lee's Fried Rice Paradise: The Makan Party

Love theatre shows and Singapore's local cuisine?

From Sept 12 to 14, catch Dick Lee's Fried Rice Paradise: The Makan Party at Paradox Singapore Merchant Court.

The play tells the story of a Singaporean restaurant chef-owner Bee Lean and her daughters who will embark on a culinary battle to inherit her wok accompanied by some of Dick Lee's popular hits including Bunga Sayang and Mustapha.

Price: From $148

Yusof: Portrait of a President

A programme of 60 Connections — At Home and Afar in celebration of SG60, Yusof: Portrait of a President by Teater Ekamatra is a play following the journey of Singapore's first head of state as he navigates questions of race, identity and national unity.

The play will also explore deeper into the former president's internal dilemmas, personal sacrifices and beliefs.

Yusof: Portrait of a President will run from Oct 17 to 19 at Esplanade's Singtel Waterfront Theatre.

Price: From $50

The Studios Pickle Party by The Theatre Practice

Taking place at the Esplanade Annexe Studio from Sept 11 to 14, The Studios Pickle Party by The Theatre Practice is a play exploring Singapore's transformation from farmland to modern city through the lens of food security and preservation.

The performance combines live performance with VJ-ing and community pickling to tell stories of human connection, sustainability and hope.

Price: From $40

Concert lovers

SING60 Gala Concert

Presented by Voices of Singapore (VOS) and taking place on Oct 8, the SING60 Gala Concert celebrates 60 years of choral music in Singapore.

The concert will feature singers from the VOS Choral Society, bringing together a wide spectrum of ensembles including youth and professional groups, seniors, special needs choirs and community singers.

Price: From $18

Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert

Enjoy the anniversary edition of Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert on Nov 26 as the animation celebrates its 20th birthday.

Taking place at The Star Theatre, the musical will tell the story of Avatar: The Last Airbender as it unfolds on a full-size cinema screen, accompanied by a live orchestra featuring taiko drums, erhu, woodwinds and more.

Price: From $78

Hans Graf and Churen Li

A Singaporean piano concerto played by a local, the world premiere of Johnathan Shin's Piano Concerto commissioned by Singapore Symphony Orchestra starring pianist Churen Li will take place at Esplanade Concert Hall on Dec 19.

Conducted by Hans Graf, the programme will also feature Shostakovich's titanic Tenth Symphony.

Price: From $15

Heritage seekers

Majulah Singapura: The Untold Story of a Nation's Motto

How much do you know about Singapore's national anthem?

From Nov 22 to Jan 3 next year, embark on a 2.5-hour tour exploring the origins of Singapore's iconic motto and melody.

Some tour highlights include examining artifacts at the Central Fire Station, decoding historic symbols across our nation's structures and exploring various historical locations and sights.

The tour will start at the Peranakan Museum at Armenian Street.

Price: From $39

Singapore River Walk: Trade, Tales and Transformation

Rediscover Singapore's heritage through this immersive guided walk starting from City Hall MRT Station and through various locations like St Andrew's Cathedral, The Fullerton Hotel and Boat Quay.

The adventure will end with a comforting bowl of traditional bak kut teh (pork bone broth) and a river cruise.

Price: From $42

[[nid:721748]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com