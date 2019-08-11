She helps couples have sex, and has even been asked to watch

Why I Do What I Do is an original AsiaOne series where we showcase people with uncommon professions and what it takes to get there.

"You're a sex coach, I guess you have sex with your clients."

This is just one of the many reactions that Martha Tara Lee has faced in her 10-year career as a clinical sexologist and relationship counsellor.

Besides being mistaken for a sex worker, she's been slut-shamed, harassed and has even been masturbated to over the phone by a prospective "client".

But she has learnt to take the harassment in her stride in conservative Singapore, where such a profession would still be considered left of centre.

"It is different, outside of Asia. People actually respect what I do more, they make fewer jokes and they are more respectful, than at home," says the former PR practitioner, who shrugged off a corporate job to embark on an entirely different career trajectory.

Describing her work now, Martha, who holds a doctorate in human sexuality, says being a sexologist entails teaching her clients practical skills, "because it's one of the most effective ways for people to overcome their sexual problems more quickly. "

"It's through the teaching of these skills that people have more confidence with their body," says the trained relationship counsellor, who professes to "love sex" but makes the distinction between loving and "having a lot of it".

"Sex is beautiful, fun, sacred, holy, it is a lot of things.

"I've always been interested in sex, it's just one of those things that I've been curious about since I was a child, so when I became sexually active I didn't want to be bad in sex, so I tried to find out more about sexuality and more about sex because it wasn't readily available," she explained.