She's bringing sexy back: MsPuiyi returns to OnlyFans with a bang

When controversial Malaysian influencer Siew Pui Yi - who goes by the moniker MsPuiyi - quit OnlyFans last December, her followers were devastated.

Were you one of them? Then you'd be glad to know that the voluptuous content creator is back in the game.

She announced the exciting news in an Instagram post uploaded on Wednesday (Sept 20).

"Baby girl is back on the fans," the 25-year-old captioned the photo, which showed her holding a cake that said "Welcome back to OnlyFans".

And in the comments, it was evident that many of her fans were overjoyed.

MsPuiyi had previously quit OnlyFans to pursue a new career in music as a DJ.

On her broadcast channel, she explained that she wanted to rejoin the platform because of her fans.

"There's a lot of fans asking me if there's any platforms that I can talk to my fans instead of [through] posts or something," she shared.

However, her content will be toned down and a little less raunchy.

"It’s safe for work and it's free. I will be able to talk to you guys daily there," MsPuiyi revealed.

She also shared a few exchanges that she's been having with her fans, which include simple greetings and well-wishes.

"It's [my] fourth day into OnlyFans and you guys are super nice. I received a lot of nice messages and stories from my inbox. Been replying daily and [talking] to almost all of you."

In a separate Instagram post on Thursday (Sept 21), the content creator emphasised how she wants not only her OnlyFans account to be "fully based on safe content", but all her social media platforms too.

"The platform is being used only to talk to fans and again, the messages from fans aren't what you guys think of it. I'm currently managing 10 social platforms and none of them has any explicit contents anymore," she shared.

"I think it has never been a stigma of the platform because if the creator want to promote any explicit stuffs, they can just do it anywhere else."

She also talked about how the past nine months of not being on OnlyFans has been "cleansing" for her and a way to prove to people that she doesn't need to sell her body to make money.

"I swear [in] this nine months I proved to people that without even being sexy and provocative, I could actually have a career and I wouldn’t want anyone to think my success come from solely my body," she said.

But at the end of the day, she admitted that she is aware she has no control how people want to perceive her.

"Once again, I proved that my entire career is based on stereotypes and I grasp the entire advantage of it to my success up till today.

"In this past nine months, I seriously [didn't] feel like myself at all. I [had] to watch what I say, what I do, where I go to, whom I'm with, what to wear, cover this, cover that, etc. It's useless as long as people have their own judgements on the cover of the book," she explained.

She recently split from her boyfriend

In the midst of her career changes, MsPuiyi also broke up with her boyfriend of almost two years, Mark O'Dea.

She announced their split on Aug 19 in an Instagram story, reported Weirdkaya.

"@markodea and I have ended our 1.8 year relationship. We will still remain friends and working terms. Thank you," she had shared.

Mark too talked about the incident on his own Instagram and said: "After over a year of being in a relationship, myself @ms_puiyi have decided that it's best for the both of us to peacefully end things and go our separate ways."

"We have had some incredible moments and memories together and will still remain good friends."

Neither party revealed the true reason for the break up.

ALSO READ: Titus Low to deejay together with MsPuiyi for first time since steamy collab TikTok video

melissateo@asiaone.com