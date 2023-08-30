Titus Low to deejay together with MsPuiyi for first time since steamy collab TikTok video

It seems like everything is cool now between YouTuber Titus Low, his wife Cheryl Chin and Malaysian influencer Siew Pui Yi, also known as MsPuiyi.

So cool that Titus and Pui Yi are collaborating once more.

No, not for another steamy TikTok video (more of that recap later), but they are set to deejay (DJ) together at the first anniversary of Club Rich on Sept 5.

The news was announced in a TikTok video that Titus, 23, posted yesterday (Aug 29) and also by Pui Yi in an Instagram post this afternoon.

Pui Yi, 25, first rose to fame for her sensual content on OnlyFans and other social media platforms. Last December, she announced that she is quitting the adult content platform and turning her career towards music by becoming a DJ. In less than a year after her debut, she was listed in the FDJ list Top 100 2022.

Titus, who now owns ice cream cafe Only Creamery and adult toy business Marra Toys, performed in his first live DJ gig earlier this month when he uploaded a video of himself preparing for it. In the video, he shared that he had been learning to DJ for the past eight months.

In addition to announcing his latest gig on Sept 5, Titus also threw in a selfie of himself, together with Cheryl and Pui Yi smiling for the camera for good measure.

Last October, some unhappiness was stirred up between the three of them when Pui Yi uploaded a TikTok video of her behaving intimately with Titus — she leaned on his chest while provocatively playing with her lips before he caressed her lips and chin.

[[nid:645133]]

Cheryl, 21, who was already engaged to Titus and expecting a baby together with him then, commented on the video, asking about the lack of "boundaries" and later uploaded a TikTok video on her own account, tearfully expressing her chagrin.

Pui Yi stood up for Titus then, saying that he is a "very faithful man and a good father figure".

All these videos and comments have since been taken down.

Pui Yi later uploaded another TikTok video to clarify the situation. Despite wishing Titus and Cheryl all the best, she also threw some shade at the former in the comment section, adding that with 19.5 million followers on Instagram, she doesn't need publicity stunts.

"If you know your partner isn't ok, you should directly reject. Not telling me everything is fine and approve. I flew five of my crew down and expenses [sic]," she wrote then.

Titus also gave his response in another TikTok video later, promising that it would not happen again, while Cheryl claimed that they are over the saga and urged the online community to stop bashing her husband and Pui Yi.

ALSO READ: 'I dropped the soap a couple of times': Titus Low breaks down prison life, shares touching prison letter to wife Cheryl Chin

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.