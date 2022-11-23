'I dropped the soap a couple of times': Titus Low breaks down prison life, shares touching prison letter to wife Cheryl Chin

Titus Low's series of TikTok videos about his stint in Singapore prison has created quite a bit of buzz.

So, can you fault the Singapore influencer for dropping a full-length YouTube video that promised to give his fans the lowdown on prison life?

Titled My Honest Prison Experience, the 14-minute watch has been viewed over 15,000 times and has received over 700 likes and over 80 comments.

'So I dropped the soap a couple of times…'

Right off the bat, Titus addressed the most popular question — if he had "dropped the soap" while behind bars.

It is a widely held belief that dropping the soap in prison is associated with prison rape.

Titus was honest with his reply and stated that he "dropped the soap a couple of times because it's very slippery" without anything happening to him.

The 22-year-old dispelled the misconception by sharing that the other inmates were "pretty chilled" and avoided harassing others as it would be considered as an offence.

And it isn't worth the trouble according to Titus, who said that the punishment can range from being "put in another punishment cell", caning to even extra time on their sentence!

Standard-issue prison life

After shattering the soap myth, Titus decided to walk his fans through what the conditions are like behind bars.

Now if you been through any uniformed groups or the National Service, then what the Only Creamery owner said would not have shocked you.

Besides sharing the uniform attire of white T-shirt and "low-quality" blue pants, Titus mentioned that each inmate has a standardised personal box which contains two blankets, straw mat, bucket and two bars of soap and a cup.

On top of that, inmates also "sleep on the hard floor every day" — something that Titus had difficulty with as it's "impossible to sleep on the floor because it's so cold and hard".

Love letters from prison

If Titus' prison experience sounds daunting so far, there's more.

Titus acknowledged that his mental health suffered while he was serving his sentence.

He credited his pregnant wife Cheryl Chin as the "only thing that kept me going in there" and added that he needed to "find that drive to get used to prison life".

Luckily, Titus also shared that inmates are granted limited access to a tablet (sans Wi-Fi sadly) to send e-letters to their loved ones.

Sharing one of the e-letters he sent to Cheryl, Titus showed his rarely seen sentimental side which prompted his wife to think that he was "possessed or something".

He shared a short excerpt from the above mentioned letter: "Time is relative, I know I'm not the first person to realise it and far from the most famous. And my realisation had nothing to do with energy, or mass, or speed of light, or [what] Einstein might have postulated, rather it has to do with the drag of hours while I wait to see my loved ones."

Lessons learnt

Having paid his dues to society, Titus stated that he "hopes that [he] will never go back [to prison]".

Sharing his prison takeaways, he started off by advising his fans to "obey the law" and "don't be imprisoned".

In addition, Titus also stated that being in prison had made him appreciate the little things because "when [he] was in prison [he] had nothing".

He elaborated that while behind bars "you are given what prison gives you, you can't request for anything else".

Lastly, Titus urged everyone to "live in the moment".

Titus was sentenced to a three-week jail sentence and fined $3,000 for defying a police order and creating obscene content on OnlyFans.

He and his wife Cheryl are expecting a baby girl which was revealed during an intimate gender reveal party attended by close friends.

