Singapore concerts to catch in the first half of 2023

The entertainment scene in Singapore is getting all the more exciting this year.

In the first half of 2023, look forward to international artists in concert and the bewitching spell of music and lights to let loose.

Here is the line-up of concerts to catch in the first half of 2023 in Singapore.

Kehlani (Feb 6, 2023)

PHOTO: Capitol Theatre

We love our girls just like we love our honey, sweet — and what's sweeter than seeing international star Kehlani make a stop-over at our humble shores for a night of melodious rendezvous.

Part of her Blue Water Road Trip World Tour the artists has joined hands with AEG Presents Asia to bring fans in Singapore a show to remember.

Expect your favourite tunes from honey, to altar, and up at night.

Tickets are available here (from $108).

The Vamps (Feb 12, 2023)

PHOTO: Instagram/thevamps

If The Vamps know one thing, it is to keep all their fans happy — with aptly organised regular tours including in Asia.

Back in Singapore once again, the band takes the stage at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Feb 12, 2023. For a night of absolutely crazy fun, you'll be jumping up and down to the British pop band's greatest hits.

Good news, exciting packages will also be available for super fans to gain exclusive access to the soundcheck party as well as Q&A session.

Tickets are available here (from $108).

Phoebe Bridgers (Feb 14 & 15, 2023)

PHOTO: Ticketmaster

Because one day was simply not enough to meet the demands of the passionate Singaporean fans, American singer-songwriter, Phoebe Bridgers will be performing for two nights at the Esplanade Theatre.

After the release of her acclaimed sophomore album in 2020, the artists has hit cities in North America, the UK, Europe and South America for her highly-anticipated Reunion Tour.

In Singapore for the first time, the Grammy-nominated artist can be expected to lull her audience to her songs like Motion Sickness, Kyoto and Scott Street.

Tickets are available here (from $89).

Red Hot Chili Peppers (Feb 16, 2023)

PHOTO: Singapore Sports Hub

After dropping Unlimited Love, their thirteenth studio album Return of the Dream Canteen, and a global stadium tour, legendary American rock band, Red Hot Chili Peppers are making their way to Singapore on Feb 16, 2023.

Get ready to groove and move to the band's career-spanning hits and new tracks from their new album including Tippa My Tongue.

The tour also commemorates the return all-round cosmic musician John Frusciante to the group.

Tickets are available here (from $138).

Wallows (Feb 17 & 18, 2023)

PHOTO: Capitol Theatre

How does a night of lo-fi post-punk, indie-folk and early-'90s dance-pop psychedelia sound?

If you're in, make a stop at the Capitol Theatre for trio Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston — also known as Wallows.

Currently in the midst of their Tell Me That It's Over World Tour, the much-awaited group will also be performing in Singapore for two nights.

For their first trip to Asia, Wallows will also make stops in Manila, Bangkok, Seoul, and Tokyo.

Tickets are available here (from $78).

Conan Gray (Feb 20, 2023)

PHOTO: Ticketmaster

Dance like a Maniac, and make some Memories at singer-songwriter Conan Gray's act at The Star Theatre on Feb 20, 2023.

Part of his Superache Tour, the artist will be stopping over at Osaka, followed by Yokohama, Manila, Singapore, Bangkok, Taipei and Seoul this year.

Having emerged as one of the pre-eminent pop superstars of his generation, Conan Gray has garnered quite the following with international platinum hits Maniac and Heather.

Tickets are available here (from $108).

Backstreet Boys (Feb 22, 2023)

PHOTO: Singapore Sports Hub

Need for a nostalgic get-down? Backstreet is back, alright!

One of pop's most influential performers Backstreet Boys, Live Nation brings the best-selling band to the streets of Singapore.

Touring multiple cities including Tokyo, Kaohsiung, Manila, expect a countless No.1s and an incredible setlist of The DNA World Tour. These includes I Want It That Way, Everybody, As Long As You Love Me and more.

Tickets are available here (from $168).

Aurora (Feb 27, 2023)

PHOTO: Ticketmaster

Taking to stage on Feb 27, 2023, Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora brings her The Gods We Can Touch Tour to Singapore.

Beginning from an affordable $98, you'll find yourself swaying to songs like Cure For Me, Giving In To The Love and timeless classics like Running With The Wolves.

Aurora is also set to perform across three other cities in Asia including Seoul, Taipei, and Bangkok.

Tickets are available here (from $98).

OneRepublic (Feb 28, 2023)

PHOTO: Ticketmaster

The OneRepublic Live in Concert is set to make stops in five different cities Asia this time round — Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Taipei and Tokyo.

Performing in our little red dot, Grammy® nominated OneRepublic takes to The Star Theatre on Feb 28, 2023.

On stage you'll find singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keys Brian Willett, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher.

The band will be performing their new single, I Ain't Worried, which was featured in Top Gun: Maverick, and West Coast to rave reviews.

Tickets are available here (from $98).

Arctic Monkeys (Feb 28, 2023)

PHOTO: Ticketmaster

Performing on the same day as OneRepublic, English rock band Arctic Monkeys are also making their much-awaited return to sunny Singapore.

Comprising Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, Nick O'Malley and Matt Helders, the band is on their tour celebrating seven studio albums to date, as well as their most recent, The Car released in 2022.

Their latest album includes singles There'd Better Be a Mirrorball, Body Paint and I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am, peaked at No. 2 in the UK and No. 6 on the US Billboard 200.

Tickets are available here (from $108).

Simple Plan (March 7, 2023)

PHOTO: Sistic

If you're just a kid, and life is a nightmare, come watch Simple Plan for a group sound therapy session.

Coming to the sunny town on March 7, 2023, the Canadian rock band is here for their The Harder Than It Looks Tour 2023, after the release of their sixth album.

Get ready to mosh to big, energetic choruses and honest heartfelt lyrics. The band will be performing songs off their albums, and fan favourites like Perfect, Addicted, Welcome To My Life, as well as the new single Antidote and many more.

Tickets are available here (from $118).

Harry Styles (March 17, 2023)

PHOTO: Ticketmaster

Strap in for an unforgettable night as you head to National Stadium on March 17, 2023. Come dressed in your funkiest and snazziest outfit as one of the most influential artists and fashion icon, Harry Styles settles in for a night of fun.

Jump, scream and groove along with the artists as he brings you music from his albums like Harry's House, Fine Line and other singles.

Expect to be wowed with his global hit singles including Sign of the Times, Lights Up, Adore You, Watermelon Sugar and Kiwi.

Tickets are available here (from $118).

Sting (March 22, 2023)

PHOTO: Ticketmaster

The Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation gladly presents English musician and actor, Sting in a special My Songs concert.

Held in Singapore on March 22, 2023 at The Star Theatre, fans can expect a dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout his illustrious career.

The musical journey will take attendees through hits like Fields of Gold, Shape of my Heart, Roxanne and Demolition Man, as well as Englishman In New York, Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Message In A Bottle and many more.

To take things up a notch, the artist will also be accompanied by an electric, rock ensemble on tour.

Tickets are available here (from $128).

Blackpink (May 13, 2023)

PHOTO: YG Entertainment

Blackpink is indeed coming to your area in 2023.

With a show scheduled for 13 May 2023, this world-famous k-pop band needs no introduction.

Part of their Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink], the group will be performing their char-topping hits at National Stadium.

You can jam out to songs like Shut Down which has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, and been in Hot 100 and Global 200 Billboard charts for three consecutive weeks since its release.

Tickets are available here (from $168).

This article was first published in City Nomads.