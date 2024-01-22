Singapore holds its ground: 10 years running as the most liveable city for Asian expats

Last year, Singapore's Raffles Hotel and Capella made the cut on the inaugural World's 50 Best Hotels list.

And the Lion City shows no signs of slowing down, claiming the number one spot as the most liveable city for Asian expats for a decade, as reported by global mobility firm ECA International (ECA) on Jan 17.

The report objectively evaluates "cities around the world to form an assessment of the overall quality of living for expats in over 500 locations across the globe".

This includes various factors such as health services, housing and utilities, infrastructure, personal safety and more.

Singapore remains "a very attractive location" for expatriates, according to ECA, with "excellent infrastructure and facilities, low crime rates and little exposure to socio-political tensions".

The rest of the Asian cities within the top 20 hail from Japan.

Tokyo claims the second position, surging seven spots from its 2013 ranking.

Osaka comes in at number five, slipping two positions from its 2013 standing.

While Yokohama takes the seventh spot, an improvement from its 2013 ninth position.

However, Nagoya drops to the 15th position, descending from its sixth spot in 2013.

The report also highlighted that Hong Kong’s ranking has dropped from 17th globally in 2013 to 77th now.

Beyond Asia, cities in New Zealand and Australia are most livable for Asian expats.

