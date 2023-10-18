Singapore’s Chinatown makes world’s coolest neighbourhoods list, ranks 14th behind Hong Kong and Tokyo

Beyond the shiny Central Business District (CBD) area and shopping district of Orchard Road, Singapore holds many hidden sights and experiences in her many neighbourhoods.

While Singaporeans are aware of the hip and happening neighbourhoods in the city state, now the whole world will knows it too.

Chinatown has been crowned Singapore's coolest neighbourhood, according to an annual poll by TimeOut.

The full list, which spotlights the 40 coolest neighbourhoods in the world, sees Chinatown take the 14th spot.

Just behind Hong Kong's Sheung Wan, which ranked fifth, and Japan's Tomigaya in Tokyo at number 10, Singapore's Chinatown is the third coolest neighbourhood in Asia.

The top three positions go to Laureles in Medellin, Colombia; Smithfield in Dublin, Ireland; and Carabanchel in Madrid, Spain.

Other Asian neighbourhoods on the list include Song Wat in Bangkok, Bonifacio Global City in Manila, Hannam-dong in Seoul, Zhongshan in Taipei and Dotonbori in Osaka, ranked number 39, 35, 25, 34 and 37 respectively.

It looks like Singapore is crawling up the list, slowly but surely. Last year, Little India made the list at number 19, and the year before that, Katong took the 33rd position.

The charms of Chinatown

A mix of the old and new, Chinatown needs no introduction.

Flanked by towering skyscrapers, this cultural enclave boasts heritage shophouses and some of the most vibrant streets in Singapore - Ann Siang Hill, Duxton Hill and Club Street, just to name a few.

For local bites that have gotten the Michelin approval, make your way to Chinatown Complex Food Centre and People's Park Complex Food Centre.

The former has the OG Hawker Chan stall famed for its soya sauce chicken, Ann Chin Popiah and more. While the latter is home to Zhen Zhu Fang Roasted Delights where you can get a plate of lip-smacking meats like char siew and roasted pork.

For restaurants and cafes, there are Lucha Loco and seafood restaurant Marcy's at Duxton Hill; and the popular PS. Cafe and Meri Marcel at Ann Siang Hill.

You can also enjoy a drink or two at Sago House which is tucked away on the third floor of a heritage shophouse or head down to the award-winning bar Native at Amoy Street.

Don't be fooled by the name as Chinatown is filled with other cultural sights too. A reflection of the country's multiculturism, you will find a Buddhist temple, a Hindu temple and a mosque in this previously ethnic Chinese-dominated district: Buddha Tooth Relic Temple, Sri Mariamman Temple and Masjid Jamae.

If you're curious to know more about Chinatown’s rich history go on a self-guided walking tour recommended by the Singapore Tourism Board.

It's a good year for Singapore

The Lion City has been making a name for itself, especially on the tourism front after joining the ranks on the first World's 50 Best Hotels list.

The storied Raffles Singapore ranks 17th on the list while Capella Singapore comfortably sits at the 28th spot.

This inaugural list is compiled by the same company responsible for the 50 Best brand, which is renowned for its annual award lists recognising the world's 50 best bars and restaurants.

