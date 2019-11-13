Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen

Where will you be heading for your next cheap city break? What about Singapore?

For those of us who frequently grouse over the cost of living in Singapore, the words "cheap" and "Singapore" don’t quite seem to go together.

But if you’re here for just a little while, Singapore may prove to be quite the value-for-money stopover, if a recent piece of research is to be believed.

According to data collated in August and released this week by travel insurance specialist Columbus Direct, Singapore has ranked 8th for being one of the "cheapest cities to spend 24 hours".

A total of 55 popular destinations around the world were included in the research.

Unsurprisingly, of the top 10 cheapest cities to explore, eight are located in Asia. Delhi, India leads the way, followed by Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.