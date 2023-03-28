Singaporean lives in a tiny house in New Zealand, calls it his 'little retreat'

Owning a house is the dream for most people, but would they be happy with a tiny one?

For New Zealand-based Singaporean Fabian, the answer is a resounding yes.

In a YoutTube video posted last Saturday (March 25) on the Living Big In A Tiny House channel, he gave a tour of his beautiful tiny home that is surrounded with lush greenery where chickens, alpacas and goats roam around freely.

Calling it his "little retreat", Fabian's tiny house measures 10 metres in length and three metres in width. But through the clever use of shipping containers, he has managed to create a two-storey space.

You can't go wrong with a black and white exterior. The monochromatic colour scheme gives the house a classic, yet modern look - a striking contrast to the natural surroundings.

Linking the main house to the outside, the front deck offers an unobstructed 180 degrees scenic view as Fabian practises his daily tai chi.

Besides being his workout spot, there is also a wood-burning outdoor fireplace and kitchen at the front deck - making it also ideal for entertaining house guests under the stars.

Stepping into the tiny house proper, and you will be greeted by the sight of the multi-functional living room.

Over here is where you can squeeze in some rest & relaxation on the futon couch. Furthermore, it can be separated into two single futons and also transforms into a double bed.

When it comes to entertainment, there's a projector screen right above the living room entrance for movie nights.

Another noteworthy furniture in the house has to be the long table. It's versatile enough that half of it can be used as a dining space while the other half is used as a working corner.

Even thought it's a tiny house, the kitchen comes with everything you need to throw a feast.

We're talking about the full kitchen fixings which includes an oven, a fridge and a four-burner gas hub.

The kitchen also has plenty of storage spaces and room for storing pantry staples and doing cooking prep work.

The staircase to the bedroom is hidden strategically behind a curtain. In the same space, you will find the toilet and bathroom. Talk about maximising every inch of space.

Plus, the staircase also comes with storage features to boot.

And if you have a green thumb, there is even a convenient nook right above the living room for all your herbs and houseplants.

Having a background in landscape architecture, Fabian also has an outdoor garden where he grows his own food.

Tiny house movement

The tiny house movement is slowly gaining traction worldwide.

As the saying goes, less is more. More millennials are looking for smaller dwelling spaces, and to live in a green conscious way.

There's even a show, Tiny House Nation, on Netflix, where families build their desired houses that are no bigger than 46 sq metres..

An extension of the minimalist lifestyle, the tiny home movement encourages people to make do with what they have available.

