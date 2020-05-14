Snacc Attacc: We 'zhng' traditional ice-cream in 3 different ways and we'll never eat it the same way again

Snacc Attacc is a bi-weekly video series where we try out different snacks and let you know if it's worth "snacc-(a)ttacking".

This week, we zhng (modify) traditional ice-cream in three simple combinations to keep our sweet tooth satisfied during this circuit breaker.

This circuit breaker has seen business owners becoming creative in keeping their livelihoods afloat, with even Tekka market has started live-streaming to sell their wares.

This move online has been embraced by many retailers, including traditional ice-cream vendors who have started doing deliveries, letting us indulge and enjoy our nostalgic childhood cold treats without leaving the comfort of our homes.

To amp up the flavours of the ice-cream, our producer thought of three different ways to elevate them into full-fledged desserts, using ingredients that you can find in your kitchen.

We used three ice-cream flavours — durian, chocolate chip and red bean — for all the combinations, and rated them according to how well we thought each combination worked.



Here's what we tried:

Combination #1: Mini cupcake ice-cream

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Traditional ice-cream, store-bought brownies, melted chocolate, caramelised almonds and additional toppings were used as part of the recipe.

The ingredients were simply assembled into a cupcake mould and could be enjoyed immediately.

Combination #2: Baileys S'mores with ice-cream

PHOTO: AsiaOne

You'll need traditional ice-cream, melted chocolate, marshmallow, cookie and Baileys Irish Cream. For a non-alcoholic version, you could swap it with coffee and cream instead.

The addition of Baileys made the S'mores completely soaked, so maybe dial back on the amount used.

Combination #3: Cereal ice-cream

This dessert required a little more work than the rest, but it was worth it. You'll need traditional ice-cream, cereal, butter, cinnamon and melted chocolate.

The cereal was given a quick fry in butter and cinnamon in a pan and transferred to a bowl. Afterwhich, the ice-cream was coated in the cereal mix and topped with melted chocolate.

This was the best combination out of the three!

Give them a try and let us know which of the three combinations you prefer.

ALSO READ: Snacc Attacc: We try pickles with chocolate plus other weird snack combinations and our faces say it all

melissagoh@asiaone.com