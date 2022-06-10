Still can't get enough of pasar malams? Here are 10 others you can check out from June to August

Since the relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions, numerous pasar malams have popped up islandwide, giving us some sense of normalcy after two years of the pandemic.
If you've yet to visit one and are feeling a little FOMO (fear of missing out), fret not as there are a slew of new pasar malams for the months of June, July and August.
Chong Pang City
Northies, rejoice! According to events organiser TLK Events and Lighting, a pasar malam will be happening at Chong Pang City from June to July.
When: June 12 to July 11
Where: Blk 101, Yishun Ave 5, Singapore 760101
Yishun Blk 415
Yishun Blk 415 will have its own pasar malam as well in the month of July.
When: July 9 to 26
Where: 415 Yishun Ave 11, Singapore 760415
Tampines MRT
The field beside Tampines MRT, a hot spot for pasar malams, will have one for the month of June, according to the I Love Tampines Facebook page.
When: June 16 to 30
Where: 20 Tampines Central 1, Singapore 529538
Simei MRT
Simei is another area in the East that will have a pasar malam and this will be located right outside Simei MRT station.
When: June 29 to July 19
Where: 30 Simei St 3, Singapore 529888
Punggol MRT
A few months back, the pasar malam outside Punggol MRT had to be postponed till end of May, which disappointed numerous people.
And now, another one will be happening in June and July.
When: June 25 to July 10
Where: 70 Punggol Central, Singapore 828868
Sunshine Place
Located at Choa Chu Kang, Sunshine Place will have its own pasar malam towards the end of June.
When: June 25 to July 24
Where: 475 Choa Chu Kang Ave 3, Singapore 680475
West Mall
Previously, West Mall had a pasar malam right outside the mall in May. If you enjoyed it, you'd be glad to know that there will be another one coming end of June.
When: June 30 to July 13
Where: 1 Bukit Batok Central Link, Singapore 658713
Jurong East Blk 253
According to Facebook group Singapore Night Bazaar, Jurong East's pasar malam will be held in the month of July.
When: July 1 to 15
Where: 253 Jurong East St 24, Singapore 600253
Bukit Panjang MRT
There will also be a food fair at Hillion Mall near Bukit Panjang MRT from July to August — just in time for the National Day long weekend!
When: July 22 to Aug 10
Where: 17 Petir Rd, Singapore 678278
Toa Payoh Central MRT
If you're located in the central area, fret not as there is a pasar malam for you too. It commenced on June 4 and will run for about two weeks.
When: June 4 to 19
Where: 510 Lor 6 Toa Payoh, Singapore 319398
