Still can't get enough of pasar malams? Here are 10 others you can check out from June to August

Since the relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions, numerous pasar malams have popped up islandwide, giving us some sense of normalcy after two years of the pandemic.

If you've yet to visit one and are feeling a little FOMO (fear of missing out), fret not as there are a slew of new pasar malams for the months of June, July and August.

Chong Pang City

Northies, rejoice! According to events organiser TLK Events and Lighting, a pasar malam will be happening at Chong Pang City from June to July.

When: June 12 to July 11

Where: Blk 101, Yishun Ave 5, Singapore 760101

Yishun Blk 415

Yishun Blk 415 will have its own pasar malam as well in the month of July.

When: July 9 to 26

Where: 415 Yishun Ave 11, Singapore 760415

Tampines MRT

The field beside Tampines MRT, a hot spot for pasar malams, will have one for the month of June, according to the I Love Tampines Facebook page.

When: June 16 to 30

Where: 20 Tampines Central 1, Singapore 529538

Simei MRT

Simei is another area in the East that will have a pasar malam and this will be located right outside Simei MRT station.

When: June 29 to July 19

Where: 30 Simei St 3, Singapore 529888

Punggol MRT

A few months back, the pasar malam outside Punggol MRT had to be postponed till end of May, which disappointed numerous people.

And now, another one will be happening in June and July.

When: June 25 to July 10

Where: 70 Punggol Central, Singapore 828868

Sunshine Place

Located at Choa Chu Kang, Sunshine Place will have its own pasar malam towards the end of June.

When: June 25 to July 24

Where: 475 Choa Chu Kang Ave 3, Singapore 680475

West Mall

Previously, West Mall had a pasar malam right outside the mall in May. If you enjoyed it, you'd be glad to know that there will be another one coming end of June.

When: June 30 to July 13

Where: 1 Bukit Batok Central Link, Singapore 658713

Jurong East Blk 253

According to Facebook group Singapore Night Bazaar, Jurong East's pasar malam will be held in the month of July.

When: July 1 to 15

Where: 253 Jurong East St 24, Singapore 600253

Bukit Panjang MRT

There will also be a food fair at Hillion Mall near Bukit Panjang MRT from July to August — just in time for the National Day long weekend!

When: July 22 to Aug 10

Where: 17 Petir Rd, Singapore 678278

Toa Payoh Central MRT

If you're located in the central area, fret not as there is a pasar malam for you too. It commenced on June 4 and will run for about two weeks.

When: June 4 to 19

Where: 510 Lor 6 Toa Payoh, Singapore 319398

