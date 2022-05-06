Missed the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar? Here are 7 other pasar malams happening in May and June to check out

With the relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions, many of our favourite activities such as karaoke, clubbing and dining out in large groups have resumed.

This also means the return of pasar malams like the annual Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar, which was done and dusted on May 2.

Missed out on the festivities? Fret not as there are a slew of other pasar malams for the months of May and June that you can visit.

Bedok Central

Easties can look forward to the Bedok Central Pasar malam. It was initially slated to open on April 15, but the opening was pushed back till May 3.

One famous stall that is a must-visit is Teochew Meat Puff Pte Ltd, which announced that they will be at the event in a Facebook post three days ago.

Tutu kueh specialist Chub Tutu will also be there — they recently announced that they will close their physical stall at Hougang One and return to the pasar malam scene permanently.

When: May 3 to 22

Where: Bedok Central, Singapore 460212

Pasir Ris Blk 440 and 441

According to Tlk Events and Lighting, an organiser of pasar malam events, there will be another pasar malam in the east at Pasir Ris Blk 440 and 441.

As of now, there are no details on the mix of stalls we can expect to see there.

When: May 30 to June 19

Where: 441 Pasir Ris Drive 6, Singapore 510441

Punggol MRT

Many were upset when it was announced that the pasar malam slated to open at Punggol MRT had to be postponed.

And finally, after a long wait, TLK Events and Lighting announced that the event will officially be open to the public on May 28.

When: May 28 to June 12

Where: 70 Punggol Central, Singapore 828868

Tampines MRT

Conveniently right smack outside Tampines MRT will be another pasar malam, which comes after the one that was previously held at Tampines Blk 826.

When: May 28 to June 16

Where: 20 Tampines Central 1, Singapore 529538

Tanjong Pagar Plaza

This pasar malam is more centrally located, making it easy for the folk in the Central Business District (CBD) area to pop by after work.

When: May 9 to 23

Where: District 2, Tanjong Pagar, Singapore 080008

Vista Point

The North hasn't been left out of all the fun. Come May 14, there will be a pasar malam at Vista Point too.

When: May 14 to 29

Where: Blk 548 Woodlands Drive 44, #01-15 Vista Point, Singapore 730548

West Mall

Don't worry, Westies, you'll be having a pasar malam soon too! This will be held right outside West Mall.

When: May 9 to 22

Where: 1 Bukit Batok Central Link, Singapore 658713

Jurong East Blk 253

According to Facebook page Singapore Night Bazaar, Westies can also anticipate a pasar malam popping up around Jurong East Blk 253 at the start of June. It will run for about two weeks.

When: June 1 to 15

Where: 253 Jurong East St 24, Singapore 600253

