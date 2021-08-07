SupportLocal This National Day with stylish pieces from these local labels

There’s no better time to sport red and white than in August when Singapore celebrates its National Day. Since shopping is practically the national sport – we’ve come up with a list of the best buys that are on theme with the occasion.

Strappy Square Toe Sandals, $49.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Founded in 1996 by Charles Wong and Keith Wong, local fast-fashion footwear and accessories retailer, Charles & Keith is one of the more well-renowned labels in Singapore’s fashion industry. Offering an extensive range of shoes, bags and accessories for you to choose from, try incorporating a versatile pair of Strappy Square Toe Sandals in white.

What’s great about pairing white pieces is that it boasts a timeless ad versatile appeal, and can be worn for many occasions throughout the year. Pair it with a dress, or even with a simple white shirt and a pair of jeans for a casual weekend look.

Alexis Longline Halter Convertible Padded Bralette, $40, Perk by Kate

PHOTO: Perk by Kate

Nothing screams National Day more than a red piece like this Alexis Longline Halter Convertible Padded Bralette by Perk by Kate.

Founded by Kate Low in 2012, Perk by Kate was born out of the ideology to bring real lingerie, to real women. Now, the brand has launched its first multi-label lingerie store, the Perk by Kate Lingerie Studio, offering a wide array of highly raved pieces.

What we love about this particular piece is that it can be paired with a pair of jeans and a jacket, a mesh top and pantsuit, or even under a gorgeous dress. The options are endless.

Side Slit Kimono Jumpsuit In Red, $89, Klarra

PHOTO: Klarra

If you’re a lover of classic and minimal pieces, local label, Klarra has got you covered. The brand has been delivering modern and versatile fashion pieces for women ever since its launch in 2014, but what sets it apart from all the other womenswear brands of the same concept is its fit commitment to focusing on “the Asian body type.”

To kick start your National Day celebration, try opting for a one-piece ensemble like the Side Slit Kimono Jumpsuit In Red by Klarra.

While there aren’t a lot of places that you can visit during the festivities, you can certainly don this outfit if you’re planning to do your own photo shoot at home. In fact, you can also reuse and wear this piece again for your other occasions in the near future!

Maxi Dress with Gathered Back, $169, The Form

PHOTO: The Form

Homegrown label, The Form, is one of the few underrated labels you should look out for. Approaching fashion with intentionality, the brand aims to provide versatile pieces that are not only made for the times but can be worn in the years to come. Think — high-quality pieces that reflect a sense of effortless style and a subtle edge.

This maxi dress by The Form comes in two colours: Black and sunset, and they make the perfect piece that will elevate your look, especially for this National Day celebration.

While it may look deceivingly simple, the back of this dress features a deep U that has gather-details bursting out in a radial pattern — which makes this dress a unique addition to any closet.

Limited Edition Chilli Crab Mask (Fiery), $25, Reckless Ericka

PHOTO: Reckless Ericka

Now that mask-wearing has become a norm, choosing one that will complement your style can be hard to find especially with the flurry of options available in the market. But this National Day, if you’re looking to #supportlocal and you’re finding a piece that will make your outfit pop, look over to local brand Reckless Ericka.

Inspired by Singaporean food, contemporary brand Reckless Ericka has launched a unique line of face masks, and they’re sure to make everyone do a double-take.

In this series, you’ll find quirky and innovative face masks named after your favourite local delicacies including Chilli Crab, Fish Head Curry and Durian. If you’re looking to stand out with your face mask game then the pieces from Reckless Ericka’s line are strong contenders.

Maddelena Contrast Piping Lounge Shirt, $36.90, Love, Bonito

PHOTO: Love, Bonito

Of course, this list wouldn’t be complete without Love, Bonito. The well-loved homegrown label has garnered the likes of many for good reason and there’s no denying that you’ll find a patriotic piece that will suit your look this National Day.

While most of our picks are great to wear when you’re out and about, we’ve decided to add a casual piece for you to lounge in if you’re staying home over the long weekend.

Peep, Love, Bonito’s Maddelena Contrast Piping Lounge Shirt. Featuring a relaxed fit, accented with contrast piping details, this red piece also comes with matching lounge shorts that you can match with if you’re looking for a full red ensemble.

Canvas Carryall 01, $79, Beyond The Vines

PHOTO: Beyond The Vines

By now, you would’ve probably heard of the brand’s iconic Dumpling Bag or even its latest Canvas Carryall. But did you know that this brand first originated from our little red dot?

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Daniel Chew and Rebecca Ting, Beyond The Vines has been a cult favourite over recent years for its bold, yet simple designs made for everyday wear.

So if you’ve been looking for an excuse to get your hands on the brand’s Canvas Carryall, then there’s no better time than now. Not only will it match your red and white ensemble this National Day, but it will definitely go well with the other outfits you have planned for the rest of the year.

Harriet Tier Dress, $189.90, Sabrinagoh

PHOTO: Sabrinagoh

Established in 2009 by Singaporean designer Sabrina Goh, the label offers a wide range of menswear and womenswear, that boasts conscious detailing and innovative exploration.

Whether you’re looking for something stylish to wear on your next date out or even a relaxed piece for your office fit, Sabrinagoh has got you covered.

If you love a voluminous piece, we recommend going for the Harriet dress. Made with lightweight cotton detailed with tier details, this dress feels nice and breezy to be worn on a hot sunny day in Singapore.

