Taiwan's popular noodle chain Xiao Hun Mian opens first Singapore outlet at Raffles City

Singapore is a hot market for popular overseas F&B chains, seeing an influx of new openings recently such as the award-winning Keming Bing Sat and viral fried chicken restaurant Sides.

Now, a new contender joins the mix as Taiwan's Xiao Hun Mian, also known as Spicy Noodles, opens at Raffles City today (June 3).

The term xiao hun, which literally translates to 'selling one's soul', can also mean 'being overwhelmed with joy'.

The handmade noodle chain apparently sees snaking queues of up to two hours in Taiwan — where they currently have 18 outlets, according to a press release.

Here, diners can expect to indulge in their signature Xiao Hun Noodles (Soul-Stirring Noodles) — made with handmade noodles, Master Chilli Sauce, Master Chilli Oil, and Xiao Hun Noodle Sauce flown in directly from Taiwan.

Prices start from $18.80 for the Spicy Mixed Meat and Vegetables and Xiao Hun Noodles set.

The menu also includes other variations of the signature dish, such as the Spicy Beef Soup with Beef Tendon and Sliced US Beef and Xiao Hun Noodles set ($24.80) and Spicy Beef Soup with Sliced US Beef, Spongy Tofu and Soy Chip and Xiao Hun Noodles set ($23.80).

For those who prefer something lighter, there's also less-spicy options like the Mild Beef Soup with Sliced US Beef and Xiao Hun Noodles set ($20.80).

Each bowl of noodles is paired with beef soup made from pure beef bone and simmered for at least six hours with a side of Braised Tofu Pouch and topped with a soft boiled egg.

For sides, there's small bites like Fried Bread Sticks ($4.50), Spicy Golden Fish Balls ($4) and Blanched Vegetables ($4).

The new Singapore outpost has a similar aesthetic to the chain's Taiwan restaurants — featuring a minimalistic design and muted and earth-tone colours.

Address: 252 North Bridge Road, Raffles City Shopping Centre, #B1-38, Singapore 179103

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm (daily)

