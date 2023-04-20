Taking care of blood pressure in your 30s: The secret to a healthy brain in your 70s

As we go through our daily lives, we tend to overlook many aspects of our health. While we may eat well and exercise regularly, we often forget to monitor our blood pressure. However, maintaining healthy blood pressure is crucial for our overall health, especially our brains' health.

And as we age, our risk of developing dementia increases. However, a new study published in JAMA Network Open suggests that monitoring and treating high blood pressure in early adulthood may be key to reducing the risk of cognitive decline later in life.

The brain is a complex organ that requires a constant blood supply to function properly. High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, can damage the brain's blood vessels, causing a range of neurological issues. Over time, this damage can accumulate and increase the risk of cognitive decline, dementia, and other brain disorders in later life.

Simple lifestyle changes to protect your brain health in your 70s

So, how can you protect your brain health in your 70s? The answer lies in taking care of your blood pressure in your 30s. This is because high blood pressure is a major risk factor for many chronic health conditions, including stroke, heart disease, and kidney disease, all of which can affect brain health.

The good news is that you can make many simple lifestyle changes to keep your blood pressure in check. Here are a few tips:

Maintain a healthy weight - Excess weight strains your heart and blood vessels, leading to high blood pressure. Maintain a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise.

Eat a balanced diet - A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy products can help lower your blood pressure.

Exercise regularly - Regular physical activity, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming, can help lower your blood pressure and keep your heart healthy.

Limit alcohol intake - Excessive alcohol consumption can increase blood pressure, so it's best to limit your intake to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.

Quit smoking - Smoking damages your blood vessels and can raise your blood pressure, so quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do for your overall health.

By following these simple tips, you can keep your blood pressure within healthy limits and protect your brain health for the long term. So, if you're in your 30s, it's time to start taking care of your blood pressure and watch your brain health in your 70s.

